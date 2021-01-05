Mets Rumors: Corey Kluber, James Paxton Linked to New York in MLB Free Agency

Louis DeLuca/Associated Press

The New York Mets are still looking to upgrade their pitching staff and are willing to target players coming off significant injuries.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the team will be on hand to watch Corey Kluber in his throwing session next week. The team was also in attendance to watch James Paxton throw last month.

Kluber pitched just one inning in 2020 before suffering a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his shoulder that sidelined him the rest of the season. Paxton had a Grade 1 strain in his left forearm flexor that helped limit him to just five starts last year.

While scouts will await Kluber's session, Paxton reportedly reached 94 mph in his workout with about 20 teams in attendance, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

More than 10 teams are expected to attend Kluber's workout, including the Washington Nationals, according to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic. The Arizona Diamondbacks will also be there, according to Zach Buchanan of The Athletic.

Neither player offered much to their teams in 2020, likely keeping their price tag down this offseason, but both have shown they can be effective and represent a lot of upside if they can get healthy.

Kluber was one of the best pitchers in baseball from 2014-18, winning two Cy Young Awards ('14, '17) while producing a 2.85 ERA, 1.016 WHIP and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in this stretch. He had at least 18 wins with the Cleveland Indians in four of five seasons.

Just eight starts over the last two years create significant concerns, but the 34-year-old is as good as they come at his best.

Paxton has also been a reliable player for most of his career, producing a 3.58 career ERA while keeping his ERA below four in each of his first seven seasons until last year's flop. In 2019, the left-hander went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 150.2 innings for the Yankees.

Either one of these players could be valuable additions for the Mets, who had a Cy Young candidate in Jacob deGrom last season but little else in the rotation. Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha, two bounce-back candidates signed last offseason, struggled mightily as New York finished 22nd in the majors in team ERA (4.98).

Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard both return after missing all of 2020, but the team could use additional depth in the rotation.