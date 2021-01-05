Alabama's DeVonta Smith Named 2020 Paul Hornung Award Winner

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Alabama wide receiver/return specialist Devonta Smith was named the 2020 Paul Hornung Award winner Tuesday.

Smith is the first Alabama player to win the award in its 11-year history. The award was founded to recognize players who excel in multiple roles on the field.

"I am truly honored to be named the winner of the Paul Hornung Award," Smith said in a statement. "I take pride in being the most complete and versatile football player I can possibly be, and to have my name mentioned in the same breath as Paul Hornung is truly special."

Smith could become the first Hornung Award winner to also take home the Heisman Trophy later Tuesday. The do-everything star is listed as a -1000 favorite (bet $1,000 to win $100) to win the Heisman at DraftKings, and he would become the first wideout since Desmond Howard to take home college football's top individual honor.

Smith, widely expected to be a top-10 pick in April's NFL draft, shattered the Alabama receiving record book in 2020. He recorded 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns—all single-season UA milestones—while adding one rushing and one punt-return touchdown.

"The Hornung Award could not have selected a more deserving winner," Alabama coach Nick Saban in a statement. "DeVonta has done a fantastic job of not only being an elite playmaker on the field, but a true leader off the field. Our team follows his lead and it is pretty special when your best players are the best leaders and best people on your team."

North Carolina's Michael Carter, Clemson's Travis Etienne, Florida's Kadarius Toney and Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge were the other finalists.

Lynn Bowden, formerly of Kentucky and now a Miami Dolphin, won the award in 2019.

