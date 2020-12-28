Report: Kevin Love Covered Lost Wages for Employees at Cavaliers' Home Arena

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love reportedly covered lost wages for employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per Chris Manning of Fear the Sword and the Locked on Cavs podcast.

The employees were reportedly tasked with swapping out the arena floor, and the wages covered five lost home games that were never played because of the pandemic.

The NBA suspended play March 11, and Cleveland was among eight teams whose season ended at that point, with the other 22 playing out the remainder of the campaign in Walt Disney World.

Love had previously announced a $100,000 donation to Cavs' arena and support staff on March 12 through the Kevin Love Fund.

Love isn't the only Cavalier to help out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse workers. Cavs center Andre Drummond announced a $60,000 donation to arena staff in April, per Rod Beard of the Detroit News.

That donation was in addition to a $100,000 gift for personal protective equipment for his hometown area in Connecticut as well as 10,000 headphones for schools in Cleveland and Detroit for online education.

Per Kevin Kleps of Crain's Cleveland Business, the Cavs also did the following:

"The Cavs also compensated workers who were scheduled to be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the Mid-American men's and women's basketball tournaments, the six NCAA men's hoops tournament games that were slated to be held at the arena and a Michael Buble concert that was canceled.

"The Cavs said the part-time event staffers received a total of more than $1.2 million for the events that were canceled or suspended.

"The team also said it hasn't had any layoffs or furloughs during the crisis."

In addition, the Cavs said they were paying arena workers who are normally compensated by other organizations, per Nancy Armour, Rachel Axon, Steve Berkowitz and Tom Schad of USA Today.

Those workers include people normally paid by "food and beverage conglomerates," as the USA Today reporters noted.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is back open for Cavs basketball after the season began earlier this month. However, only 300 fans are allowed in attendance right now because of the pandemic.