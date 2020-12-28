NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After Wild First Week

0 of 30

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The NBA season is hardly a week old and there have already been two overtime thrillers, a great tip-in buzzer-beater, a few game-winners and a few 40-point games. Also a few surprise wins in the Eastern Conference.

The East is the toughest it has been in years, and the Western Conference is going to be a battle on a nightly basis. A few teams are off to surprising starts, and some are struggling mightily. It is tough with so few games to figure out what is a blip and what is an actual trend.

There is definitely the challenge of certain players being unavailable due to health and safety protocols. The NBA is going to get its first look at how these miniseries will play out with several teams about to play back-to-back games a la Major League Baseball style.

Here’s where the teams stack up after six days of games.