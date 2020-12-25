Vikings vs. Saints Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

1 of 4

Butch Dill/Associated Press

DFS Value: $7,700 FanDuel, $5,900 DraftKings



Both Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins could wind up being solid DFS plays Friday. Cousins has established a good amount of chemistry with rookie wideout Justin Jefferson and has topped 250 passing yards with at least two touchdowns in five of his past six games.

Brees, meanwhile, only returned from injury in Week 15 and was not particularly sharp. However, he did throw for 234 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. To be fair, Brees isn't quite sure how healthy he was in his return.

"Because he got his ribs scanned three times already, he couldn't go back and look at them again, because it's just too much radiation," NFL reporter Jay Glazer said on Fox. "So he doesn't really know how healed up those ribs are. He can only go by how he feels."

We will give Brees a slight edge between the two, as he has the slightly more favorable matchup—though neither is ideal. New Orleans has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points (tied) to opposing quarterbacks, while Minnesota has conceded the 13th-fewest.

Brees should be closer to 100 percent and in more of a rhythm than he was last time out. He should also be a strong stack with receiving back Alvin Kamara.

For managers starting Cousins, stacking him with Jefferson is a must.