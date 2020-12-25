Vikings vs. Saints Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

Vikings vs. Saints Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKingsDecember 25, 2020
Happy holidays, football fans! The NFL has decided to gift us with a tremendous Christmas day matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints. While the Vikings are long shots to make the postseason, they are still alive. The Saints, meanwhile, are trying to stay in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed.
There is plenty at stake in this game. For those looking to add a little more fuel to the proverbial Yule log fire, there's always daily fantasy sports (DFS) action to be found.
Here we'll dig into some of the top matchups and best DFS plays for the Saints-Vikings tilt. These choices will be based on a one-game lineup, though managers playing in a weekend-long game should still find some tips to start off Week 16 right.
Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
DFS Value: $7,700 FanDuel, $5,900 DraftKings
Both Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins could wind up being solid DFS plays Friday. Cousins has established a good amount of chemistry with rookie wideout Justin Jefferson and has topped 250 passing yards with at least two touchdowns in five of his past six games.
Brees, meanwhile, only returned from injury in Week 15 and was not particularly sharp. However, he did throw for 234 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. To be fair, Brees isn't quite sure how healthy he was in his return.
"Because he got his ribs scanned three times already, he couldn't go back and look at them again, because it's just too much radiation," NFL reporter Jay Glazer said on Fox. "So he doesn't really know how healed up those ribs are. He can only go by how he feels."
We will give Brees a slight edge between the two, as he has the slightly more favorable matchup—though neither is ideal. New Orleans has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points (tied) to opposing quarterbacks, while Minnesota has conceded the 13th-fewest.
Brees should be closer to 100 percent and in more of a rhythm than he was last time out. He should also be a strong stack with receiving back Alvin Kamara.
For managers starting Cousins, stacking him with Jefferson is a must.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
DFS Price: $8,500 FanDuel, $7,900 DraftKings
You are not likely to go wrong with either starting back in this matchup. Minnesota's Dalvin Cook has been one of fantasy's top options all season, has topped 100 rushing yards in each of his past three games and has 13 receptions over that span.
However, New Orleans' Alvin Kamara has traditionally been a PPR machine himself. He had three catches, 94 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Brees' return. His three receptions is an uncharacteristically low number with Brees under center, though Kamara stated that it was a product of the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive game plan.
"Obviously, they didn’t want the pass to be a threat," Kamara said, per The Athletic's Larry Holder. "And they did all right."
Kamara has 80 receptions on the season and should be a prolific piece of the passing attack in this game—especially with Michael Thomas out. He also has the better matchup, as the Vikings have allowed the 16th-most fantasy points to opposing backs and the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
The Saints have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing running back.
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
DFS Price: $7,800 FanDuel, $7,400 DraftKings
While the Saints have been spectacular against running backs in fantasy, they have been mediocre against wide receivers. New Orleans has allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards this season, but it has conceded the 16th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.
This is only somewhat relevant, as Justin Jefferson is a must-start in fantasy regardless of matchup. He has topped the 100-yard mark in two of his past three games and has 19 receptions over that span. Jefferson would be the wideout to start regardless of the opponent.
However, the fact that the Saints are average against fantasy receivers gives him a clear edge. It also makes fellow Vikings receiver Adam Thielen a potential strong start.
For managers looking for a budget option, though, Saints wideout Emmanuel Sanders should be considered. Sanders hasn't been as prolific as Jefferson this season, but he did have four catches for 76 yards in Brees' return.
The Vikings have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Sanders is priced at a budget-friendly $6,000 at FanDuel and $5,200 at DraftKings.
Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings
DFS Price: $5,400 FanDuel, $3,500 DraftKings
There are not stellar tight end plays in this game, though managers playing in one-game contests won't have much of a choice. They should look to Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a couple of reasons.
For starters, fellow Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph is set to miss his third game in a row. Smith wasn't fantastic in Rudolph's stead in Week 15, but he did log four receptions, 63 yards and a touchdown the week prior.
The second reason is that Saints tight end Jared Cook hasn't been a significant piece of the New Orleans passing attack this year. He hasn't topped 40 receiving yards since Week 8, and he's only done so three times in 2020.
Looking at matchups, Smith gets the edge again, though a slight one. New Orleans has allowed an average of 7.8 fantasy points to tight ends. The Vikings have allowed an average of 7.3 points.
Smith is the tight end to play between the two, though not by enough of a margin to avoid stacking with whichever quarterback you have chosen to start.
*Points allowed and roster percentages from FantasyPros.
