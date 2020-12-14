NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: AFC and NFC Standings, Updated Predictions

3 of 3

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Any playoff team can feel frisky in a winner-take-all matchup, but that feels especially true for the No. 7 seeds in each conference.

The Dolphins might not be loaded with household names, but they play as hard as anyone under head coach Brian Flores, who basically turned a top-to-bottom, long-term rebuild into a two-year project. They may not maintain their playoff spot, but if they do, they'll be a tough matchup for anyone, especially as rookie signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa keeps getting more comfortable.

In the NFC, the seventh-seeded Cardinals lack consistency, but they pack a powerful knockout punch. The Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins tandem exudes explosiveness, and the defense can be disruptive—like when Haason Reddick decides it's a good day to set a franchise record with five sacks.

Both could be potential pitfalls. But our playoff projections don't foresee that level of chaos.

The early rounds should be good for a few upsets—the Steelers better their rushing attack quickly—but chalk looks likely to rule the latter stages. As cold take-y as this will sound, the top-seeded Chiefs and Packers sure appear as strong bets to emerge from their respective conferences.

Kansas City is coming off a championship win and has only lost once all season—an eight-point loss to a division rival (Las Vegas) in which Patrick Mahomes threw for 300 yards and Travis Kelce paired 100 receiving yards with a score. The Chiefs' offensive upside speaks for itself, and they quietly have the eighth-best scoring defense.

In the NFC, what's not to like about Green Bay? Aaron Rodgers is right in the thick of the MVP race (39 touchdowns against four interceptions). Davante Adams is unguardable (1,144 receiving yards, 14 touchdown catches). Za'Darius Smith keeps opposing quarterbacks up at night (10.5 sacks).

The standings hold each one as the strongest team in its conference, and the eye test reaches the same conclusion. The Chiefs and Packers seem on a collision course for Super Bowl LV, and our crystal ball likes Mahomes and Co. to repeat.