    Trashaun Willis, QB Who Has 1 Arm, Receives 1st D-I Football Offer from Lamar

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2020

    Trashaun Willis, an athlete from Washington High School in Iowa who has one arm, has received a football scholarship offer from FCS program Lamar.

    Matthew Bain of the Des Moines Register reported Wednesday it's the first Division I offer for Willis, who plays quarterback and linebacker for the Demons. He also plays for the school's basketball team.

    Willis, a member of the 2021 recruiting class, first generated national attention as an eighth grader in 2017 when videos of him dunking went viral.

    He's continued to progress as a two-way playmaker for Washington High, tallying 1,430 total yards and 25 touchdowns on offense along with 37.5 tackles and a score on defense during his senior season, per Bain.

    His previous scholarship offers came from the Division III and NAIA collegiate levels, according to the report.

    "I was born with Amniotic band syndrome, which happens in the womb," Willis told KCRG in September. "In my mom's stomach, I guess. Basically, just done at the growth, I never really grew my left arm."

    Willis, who's 6'5", said he's willing to play any position in college, and he received a strong endorsement from Demons head coach James Harris.

    "I think the sky is the limit for Trashaun Willis," Harris told KCRG. "He doesn't make excuses and he's not worried about what he can't do. He is worried about what he can do."

    Lamar hired Blane Morgan as its new head coach last December following a 4-8 season. The start of the Cardinals' 2020 campaign was postponed until February 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The team competes in the Southland Conference.  

