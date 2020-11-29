    Bruce Arians' Public Criticism of Tom Brady Reportedly 'Not Going Unnoticed'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians while warming up against the Denver Broncos before NFL football game, Sunday, Sept.. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians hasn't been shy about criticizing veteran quarterback Tom Brady, but sources say the words are "clearly not going unnoticed," according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

    Brady has as good a resume as anyone in NFL history but Arians was harsh in his assessment after Monday's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams

    "We've got the guys open. We've just missed 'em," the coach told reporters Tuesday. "...Other than the deep ball, I think he's getting confused a few times with coverage that might be causing some inaccurate balls."

    However, some believe the public criticism should go the other way.

    "It's a great way to deflect blame from Arians," a source close to Brady told La Canfora. "Keep everybody asking about the quarterback so they don't focus on the limitations of the scheme or the lack of adjustments being made."

       

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

