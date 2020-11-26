    Patrick Mahomes Tweets Deshaun Watson 'Is Special!' During Texans vs. Lions

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) greet each other after an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Patrick Mahomes is a Deshaun Watson fan. 

    The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback praised his Houston Texans counterpart during Watson's Thanksgiving matchup with the Detroit Lions on Thursday:

    Nobody disagreed:

    Watson was awesome yet again on Sunday, finishing 17-of-25 for 318 yards and four touchdowns in Houston's 41-25 win. That's three wins in Houston's last four games, moving the Texans to 4-7. 

    The playoffs still feel like a long shot for this team. But Watson is cooking, and the Texans are moving in a better direction after a disappointing 0-4 start to the year. 

    Related

      New Gridiron Holiday Merch 🎬

      We reimagined some NFL stars as Holiday Blockbusters: Buy the exclusive collection now 🛒

      New Gridiron Holiday Merch 🎬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      New Gridiron Holiday Merch 🎬

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      Watson, Watt Anchor Texans' Big Victory

      Watson, Watt Anchor Texans' Big Victory
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson, Watt Anchor Texans' Big Victory

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      D-Hop’s Thanksgiving Tweet 😅

      DeAndre Hopkins thanks Cardinals for ‘believing in me enough’ to trade for him this year 📸

      D-Hop’s Thanksgiving Tweet 😅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      D-Hop’s Thanksgiving Tweet 😅

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Week 12 Predictions 🔮

      Our experts pick every game against the spread 📲

      NFL Week 12 Predictions 🔮
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Week 12 Predictions 🔮

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report