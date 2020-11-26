Patrick Mahomes Tweets Deshaun Watson 'Is Special!' During Texans vs. Lions

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes is a Deshaun Watson fan.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback praised his Houston Texans counterpart during Watson's Thanksgiving matchup with the Detroit Lions on Thursday:

Nobody disagreed:

Watson was awesome yet again on Sunday, finishing 17-of-25 for 318 yards and four touchdowns in Houston's 41-25 win. That's three wins in Houston's last four games, moving the Texans to 4-7.

The playoffs still feel like a long shot for this team. But Watson is cooking, and the Texans are moving in a better direction after a disappointing 0-4 start to the year.