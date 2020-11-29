10 Best Hockey Fights to Watch on YouTube

10 Best Hockey Fights to Watch on YouTubeNovember 29, 2020
It's already been one of those years.
Chock-full of international tumult, domestic drama and rampant uncertainty about the future.
And sheesh, don't even get us started about the world outside of hockey.
Unlike a typical NHL season, when Thanksgiving in the U.S. provides a first indicator of which quick-starting teams have the stuff of genuine playoff contenders, the holiday week arrived this year with news that a hoped-for Jan. 1 start date for an already-delayed 2021 season might be in peril.
Which triggered the B/R ice hockey team into action.
Rather than feasting into oblivion in mourning over an opening-night face-off that might never come, we decided to take make ourselves useful with a project that lends itself to the atmosphere no doubt being created this week as families gather together to share memories and renew bonds.
Ladies and gentlemen, we present the 10 best hockey fights on YouTube.
Yes, we went there.
We'll admit going in that our list is subjective. Some like their scraps quick and dirty. Others prefer their encounters long and intense. And still others aren't satisfied unless others join in.
That said, we strived to provide a little something for everybody—while happily conceding that a day immersed in such heady research is an effective antidote for dried turkey and awkward conversation.
Click through to see our selection of greatest hits, and feel free to throw a counterpunch or two of your own in the comments section while pretending to listen as your father's new girlfriend drones on about politics.
Happy Holidays to all...and, you're welcome!
10. Judd Blackwater vs. Jim Jorgensen
Go back and check the title.
You will notice we never said the list was exclusively devoted to NHL fights.
So with that in mind we threw a little love to the now-defunct Central Hockey League for a classic get-together between the Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs and the Allen Americans.
And while the team names alone would be worthy of a compilation, this one is celebrating the March 2011 meeting between Allen forward Judd Blackwater and Bossier-Shreveport defenseman Jim Jorgensen.
Just minutes into the third period of their game, the two players squared off and circled each other alongside the Americans net. Blackwater lashed out with a quick left that dropped Jorgensen to his knees. Jorgensen immediately got up but was soon met with Blackwater's follow-up, a jolting overhand right that instantly laid him flat out on the ice, where his head landed with a violent thud.
The Mudbugs got the last laugh, though, defeating the Americans in the CHL's playoff semifinals on the way to a President's Cup championship.
9. Aaron Downey vs. Jesse Boulerice
We're definitely riding the one-punch KO vibe here.
Moving to the NHL in February 2003, Carolina Hurricanes winger Jesse Boulerice was seeking comeuppance after teammate Aaron Ward had taken a hard hit in the corner from Dallas Stars forward Aaron Downey.
The two dropped gloves and circled each other with hands up before Boulerice took the initiative with a lunging right hand. Problem was Downey easily sidestepped the blow from his southpaw stance and replied with a quick left hook that struck Boulerice square on the chin and rendered him limp.
The 6'2", 215-pounder tumbled instantly to the ice and Downey completed the sinister sequence with a dismissive skate-off to the penalty box, while his dizzied victim was tended to by a linesman.
8. Tie Domi vs. Bob Probert
Boxing has Ali-Frazier.
And hockey, among others, has Domi-Probert.
One of the sport's noteworthy rivalries was born in the 1989-90 season when the 5'10" Domi—with the Toronto Maple Leafs—fought two of Probert's Detroit Red Wings teammates and colorfully informed the league's preeminent 6'3" heavyweight that he was coming for a shot at the title.
Two seasons later, with Domi by then a New York Ranger, the opportunity finally arrived.
The first of their nine-fight series came about 10 minutes into a February 1992 game at Madison Square Garden and left Probert with a bloody gash over his left eye. Domi, meanwhile, left with permanent adoration after exiting the scrum and strapping an imaginary championship belt around his waist.
7. Zdeno Chara vs. David Koci
If you like some blood with your mayhem, this one's for you.
Chicago winger David Koci was only five days past suffering a broken nose in Toronto in October 2007 when he encountered Boston defenseman Zdeno Chara, the tallest player in NHL history.
Just past the halfway mark of the first period, he was headed to another doctor visit.
No small fry himself at 6'6" and 240 pounds, Koci drew the ire of the Bruins' 6'9", 255-pounder when he went hard to the net in a 3-1 loss. Chara responded with the requisite series of rights and lefts that reinjured Koci's nose and opened a ghastly cut that required several stitches to close.
It was Chara's first fight since heading to Boston from Ottawa, and it provided Koci a stint on the injured list.
"He was doing his job going hard to the net, and I was doing my job protecting the crease and goalie," Chara said. "Things like that happen."
6. Flyers vs. Canadiens
Everyone saw it coming. But it came anyway.
The Philadelphia Flyers had rumbled about putting a stop to a Montreal tradition in which forward Claude Lemieux would slap a puck into the opposition's empty net to punctuate the pre-game skate.
And when Lemieux and teammate Shayne Corson sneaked back on to the empty ice to make it happen prior to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference title series in 1987, Flyers enforcer Ed Hospodar was ready.
Though it was Corson who actually put the puck in the net this time, Hospodar and teammate Chico Resch skated directly toward Lemieux and Hospodar began pummeling the Montreal instigator. Upon getting word what was happening, players from both teams began making their way back from the dressing rooms and, for 10 or 15 minutes with nary an official, a coach or a police officer in sight to intervene, it was on.
Montreal's Chris Nilan and Philadelphia's Dave Brown were the highlight bout in a living breathing scrum that ebbed and flowed, slowing down to a near stop before restarting when neither team would retreat.
Hockey Night in Canada analyst Don Cherry, long a proponent of the rough stuff, was in his glory.
"I think everybody was afraid to go on [and stop things]," he said on the broadcast. "The police was there. I was gonna go on but they wouldn't let me go on. I woulda broke it up in no time and straightened 'em out.
"People were a little afraid out there."
5. Flyers vs. Senators
It was 17 years later, but the Philadelphia Flyers were back in the mix.
It was a late regular-season home game in 2004 this time and the opponent was a different Canadian franchise, the Ottawa Senators, but the mayhem was no less apparent at the Wachovia Center.
Preceded a week earlier by a game in which Flyers forward Mark Recchi was high-sticked in the head, the violence erupted late in the third period of the rematch when heavyweights Donald Brashear and Rob Ray dropped the gloves after Brashear delivered a heavy hit to the Ottawa enforcer.
The bout left Ray bloodied and battered, but the festivities continued when Brashear was accosted by two more Senators players as he was being escorted to the penalty box. That kick-started scraps between the other players already on the ice for both teams, including goaltenders Robert Esche and Patrick Lalime.
Additional fights broke out shortly after each of the next four faceoffs, finally concluding with a tussle between Ottawa's Jason Spezza and Philadelphia's Patrick Sharp. An NHL record 419 minutes in penalties were assessed during the game, with the Flyers getting a team record of 213 minutes.
Rule changes in the subsequent offseason were a direct result of the brawl, specifically an edict that anyone instigating a fight in the final minutes of a game would incur a one-game suspension.
4. Ron Hextall vs. Felix Potvin
There's nothing like a good goalie fight.
And this one in November 1996 was certainly among the best.
That it involved longtime Philadelphia Flyers troublemaker Ron Hextall was no surprise, but what was a bit shocking was his choice of opposition: Toronto's Felix Potvin, a first-time scrapper.
Their slugfest came at the end of an already feisty game between the Flyers and Maple Leafs in Philadelphia, won by the hosts, 3-1.
Philadelphia forward Daniel Lacroix skated a bit too close to Potvin's crease at the final horn and was rewarded with a slash from the goalie and a follow-up beatdown from Toronto tough guy Wendel Clark.
Perhaps edgy to get in on the action, Hextall, by then 32 and past his goaltending glory days, skated the length of the ice to engage Potvin, who joined him in 30 seconds of uninterrupted netminder flailing during which Hextall's jersey came up over his head and allowed for a few free punches.
The two men then hunched over leaning on each other for another several seconds, exhausted, before linesmen intervened.
It was the fifth and final fight of Hextall's career. Potvin had one more, five years later.
"I never talked to [Hextall] before," Potvin told the Toronto Star. "He probably wanted to be part of it. I had no choice. I remember looking up and seeing him coming down the ice. I was trying to get my gloves off in time. I wasn't sure what to expect."
3. Avalanche vs. Red Wings
In an arena named for a great boxing champ, fights are no shock.
And given the history between the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings, it was even less a surprise.
Exactly 301 days after a playoff game in which Colorado's Claude Lemieux ran Detroit's Kris Draper into the boards from behind and broke several bones in his face, the teams reengaged in March 1997 and participated in a melee since referred to as the Brawl in Hockeytown.
Just minutes into the contest, the rough stuff began when playmakers Igor Larionov and Peter Forsberg got together after a hard collision along the boards. Burly Detroit forward Darren McCarty was on the fringes of that scrum when he saw Lemieux skating by and immediately lunged at him with a right hand that sent the Avalanche agitator to the ice with a cut that later required 18 stitches.
Lemieux turtled and didn't return fire as McCarty wailed away, which convinced Colorado goaltender Patrick Roy to skate from the other end and hurl himself into the melee, where he was met with resistance from Detroit's Brendan Shanahan. Roy's arrival then drew the attention of fellow netminder Mike Vernon, who engaged Roy in a classic back-and-forth that punctuated the sequence.
In all, 18 fighting majors were called and the Red Wings won the game, 6-5, on McCarty's goal in overtime, kick-starting a series of generational grudge matches.
"It just happens," said McCarty, who received a double roughing minor for his assault on Lemieux.
"We don't plan it. You just put things in your memory bank and then you retaliate if you have to later. It must have been God's will. I didn't feel bad about it. It's a big rivalry right now."
2. Nordiques vs. Canadiens
OK, we'll see your Brawl in Hockeytown and raise you a Good Friday Massacre.
The macabre nickname refers to the second-round playoff matchup between provincial rivals Quebec and Montreal in April 1984. Game 6 of the series was won by the Canadiens to clinch the series, but it's far better known for an epic brawl that spanned multiple periods and resulted in 11 ejections.
An already contentious game reached a boiling point at the end of the second period when benches cleared and several fights started, including a scrap that saw Montreal's Mario Tremblay blast Quebec's Peter Stastny and a follow-up in which the Nordiques' Louis Sleigher KO'd the Canadiens' Jean Hamel with a shot to the eye that knocked him unconscious.
The teams left the ice but no penalties were immediately announced, and they returned for a warm-up skate to begin the third period—including players who had been involved in the previous fracas.
As the public address announcer began reading the penalty summary several players who were being ejected reignited hostilities before leaving, and referee Bruce Hood recognized a procedural mistake had been made.
"There had been a screw-up," Hood later said in his memoir, Calling the Shots (h/t Sportsnet).
"[Montreal's Chris] Nilan had been tossed out of the game after the brawl and wasn't supposed to be back on the ice for the start of the third period. Then I looked around and saw Sleigher, Stastny and Tremblay out there. No one had informed the teams which players had been ejected from the game."
As many as 14 fights were occurring at one time, including a scrap between brothers Dale (Quebec) and Mark (Montreal) Hunter. In fact, the craziness prompted Hockey Night in Canada announcer Bob Cole to call it "the brawl to end all brawls."
Hamel returned to training camp to begin the following season but reinjured his eye and retired.
1. Bruins vs. Rangers Fans
It's among the most famous scenes in NHL history.
And it has nothing to do with goals, assists or Stanley Cups.
Rather, the Boston Bruins earned themselves a permanent piece of league infamy from a December 1979 incident in which multiple players went into the crowd at Madison Square Garden to confront unruly fans.
The Bruins defeated the host New York Rangers, 4-3, after goalie Gerry Cheevers stoned former teammate Phil Esposito on a breakaway in the final seconds. Esposito broke his stick in disgust and headed straight for the locker room, but players from both teams remained on the ice and were jawing back and forth near the boards in the Boston end when fans began reaching over the low glass and engaging Bruins players.
Boston's Stan Jonathan was struck and bloodied with a rolled-up and had his stick snatched by one fan, which prompted teammate Terry O'Reilly, who though Jonathan had been punched, to climb over the boards to accost the stick-wielding fan but was subsequently engaged with others.
Peter McNab and Mike Milbury entered the melee with several teammates and ultimately grabbed hold of the fan who'd hit Jonathan, and Milbury created a lasting image of the fracas by pulling off one of the man's shoes and repeatedly striking him with it before tossing it onto the ice.
O'Reilly was suspended for eight games and both Milbury and McNab got six games apiece. Each player was also fined $500. The family of the fan filed a lawsuit that was ultimately dropped, and criminal charges against him were dropped. No charges were filed against any of the Boston players.
"Under the same circumstances, I don't think I'd go through a process of sorting through the rules and regulations and legal consequences," O'Reilly told the New York Times.
"I think I'd jump over the glass and grab the guy again."