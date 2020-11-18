Report: Michael Jordan Gave 'Stamp of Approval' for Hornets to Draft LaMelo Ball

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

With the 2020 NBA draft only hours away, LaMelo Ball could be in play for the Charlotte Hornets with the third overall pick.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that chairman Michael Jordan "has given his stamp of approval for the front office to select [Ball]."

Throughout the buildup to the draft, Memphis center James Wiseman has been linked to the Hornets.

Wiseman would address a clear need since Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez are free agents and Cody Zeller is entering the final year of his contract.

However, Wiseman may not be available when the Hornets are on the clock.

In his final mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Golden State Warriors to select the 7'1" big man.

O'Connor also reported the Warriors have discussed a trade with the Chicago Bulls that would involve swapping the Nos. 2 and 4 picks and sending Wendell Carter Jr. to the Bay Area. Were the Bulls to move up two spots while dealing away a center, it seems reasonable they'd replace him with another center.

Assuming Wiseman is gone, Ball would be a logical alternative for the Hornets.

Charlotte already has Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier, but neither figures to be the kind of foundational star Kemba Walker was for the organization. They're also 25 and 26, respectively, which has to be considered for a team potentially looking at a lengthy rebuild.

Ball can be the long-term option at point guard, and perhaps just as important, he would bring star power and generate excitement within the fanbase.