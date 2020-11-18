    Report: Michael Jordan Gave 'Stamp of Approval' for Hornets to Draft LaMelo Ball

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020
    Alerted 10h ago in the B/R App

    LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks brings the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

    With the 2020 NBA draft only hours away, LaMelo Ball could be in play for the Charlotte Hornets with the third overall pick.

    The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that chairman Michael Jordan "has given his stamp of approval for the front office to select [Ball]."

    Throughout the buildup to the draft, Memphis center James Wiseman has been linked to the Hornets.

    Wiseman would address a clear need since Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez are free agents and Cody Zeller is entering the final year of his contract.

    However, Wiseman may not be available when the Hornets are on the clock.

    In his final mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Golden State Warriors to select the 7'1" big man.

    O'Connor also reported the Warriors have discussed a trade with the Chicago Bulls that would involve swapping the Nos. 2 and 4 picks and sending Wendell Carter Jr. to the Bay Area. Were the Bulls to move up two spots while dealing away a center, it seems reasonable they'd replace him with another center.

    Assuming Wiseman is gone, Ball would be a logical alternative for the Hornets.

    Charlotte already has Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier, but neither figures to be the kind of foundational star Kemba Walker was for the organization. They're also 25 and 26, respectively, which has to be considered for a team potentially looking at a lengthy rebuild.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Ball can be the long-term option at point guard, and perhaps just as important, he would bring star power and generate excitement within the fanbase.

    Related

      LaMelo's Projected Contract with Charlotte

      LaMelo's Projected Contract with Charlotte
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      LaMelo's Projected Contract with Charlotte

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      LaMelo Ball Goes to Hornets

      🚨 Youngest Ball bro goes No. 3 overall 📋 Pro player comp: Penny Hardaway 📸 First look at LaMelo in a Hornets jersey

      LaMelo Ball Goes to Hornets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo Ball Goes to Hornets

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      LIVE: NBA Draft Results 📝

      🚨 Wolves pick Anthony Edwards at No. 1 💪 Warriors take James Wiseman at No. 2 👀 Trade rumors flying in the lottery

      LIVE: NBA Draft Results 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LIVE: NBA Draft Results 📝

      Bleacherreport
      via Bleacherreport

      Live NBA Draft Grades 🔠

      We're posting draft grades for every pick. Open to see the latest update ⬇️

      Live NBA Draft Grades 🔠
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Live NBA Draft Grades 🔠

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report