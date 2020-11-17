Russell Westbrook Rumors: Hornets May Pursue Trade If They Don't Get LaMelo Ball

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

With the market for Russell Westbrook relatively quiet ahead of Wednesday's NBA draft, the Charlotte Hornets have emerged as a potential trade partner for the Houston Rockets depending on how the early portion of the draft plays out.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, there's a "belief" the Hornets could look to acquire Westbrook if guard LaMelo Ball is taken before Charlotte gets to use the No. 3 overall pick:

"Should the playmaking Ball be drafted before the Hornets’ turn at No. 3, according to the theory, there is a much stronger case to be made for trading for Westbrook in spite of the cost and attendant risk."

On November 12, NBA insider Kevin Smith reported the Hornets have made it known they're willing to take on "bad contracts" as long as younger talent or picks are added as compensation.

Westbrook would certainly fit that mold.

The 32-year-old has two years left on his current deal—including a player option for 2022—and is set to earn at least $41 million per season until hitting free agency in 2023. Whichever team takes on that contract is going to be doing the Rockets a massive service.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Houston currently does not own any picks in 2020 draft. It does, however, have a number of picks over the next few years that could intrigue Charlotte even further. Those assets may be seen as extremely valuable to the Rockets now with the franchise on the brink of a full-scale rebuild.

The Hornets could use another ball-handler to pair with Devonte Graham in their backcourt, and Westbrook would provide a significant upgrade from Terry Rozier.

Playing in the Southeast Division, where there's plenty of room for another contender to emerge alongside the Miami Heat, helps Charlotte's case as well.

According to Stein, the New York Knicks are the only other team with verified interest in Westbrook. As much as a deal for the point guard would help revitalize the franchise, "multiple voices" within the front office have expressed doubts.

That may clear the road for Charlotte to strike a deal should Ball find himself drafted with one of the top two selections.