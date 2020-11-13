Mitch Kupchak: Hornets Have Been 'Active' Amid Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Amid rumors that the Charlotte Hornets are interested in acquiring Russell Westbrook, general manager Mitch Kupchak is doing his best to play things straight.

Per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, Kupchak noted he can't specifically comment on an opposing player because of the NBA's tampering rules before saying the Hornets are "active" in the market.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hornets have "emerged as a potential suitor" for Westbrook and they have "movable veteran contracts" to make a possible trade work financially.

In the aftermath of Charania's report, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports noted there's "a bit of a divide" within the Hornets about Westbrook.

"Some see him, with a few other additions, as enough to get the Hornets into playoff contention again the East," Smith wrote. "Others see the best path forward to keep a clean cap sheet after this season."

Charania reported on Wednesday that Westbrook "wants out of Houston" one year after being acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Per Spotrac, the Hornets currently have $26.3 million in practical cap space and only have $32.9 million in salary commitments for the 2021-22 season. Westbrook is guaranteed $85.6 million over the next two seasons and has a $47.1 million player option in 2022-23.

Westbrook played well in his first season with the Rockets, averaging 27.2 points per game with a career-high 47.2 field-goal percentage.

Kupchak is entering his third season with the Hornets. They have gone 62-85 in the previous two years and haven't made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.