NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing Latest Rumors on LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, More

NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing Latest Rumors on LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, MoreNovember 10, 2020
NBA draft plans are crystallizing with the 2020 talent grab looming next week.
Well, that or everyone is being swept up the billowing clouds of smoke-screen season.
The draft has an unpredictable feel to it, though it may not be the wild ride some are expecting to see. The same names occupying the prime spots on big boards throughout the season could be the ones said first on draft night.
Let's dig into the latest buzz surrounding the draft's top prospects.
LaMelo Ball Most Popular Pick at No. 1
It still isn't clear if the Minnesota Timberwolves will keep the No. 1 pick or trade it away for more win-now help for Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. But that may not matter when it comes to determining which prospect is first off the board.
"Most NBA front offices are operating under the assumption that Ball is going No. 1—either to the Minnesota Timberwolves or a team that trades up to select him," ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported.
It isn't hard to imagine a point guard-needy team becoming enamored with Ball. He's a 6'7" floor general who will rank among the league's top 10 passers as soon as he logs his first NBA minute. He can shape an offense's identity with his up-tempo approach, and he'll demand the attention of all five defenders on the floor if he makes his deep threes with more regularity.
It's trickier to see the fit in Minnesota. Ball and Russell both work best on the ball, and neither is a particularly engaged defender. But if the Timberwolves see Ball as the clear-cut No. 1 prospect and can't find a trade to their liking, they should grab him now and worry about the fit later.
Anthony Edwards on Warriors' Radar
Like the Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors are surely working the phones to find a trade to their liking. But they may reach the same conclusion as Minnesota: the return isn't great enough to move the pick.
In most trade-free mocks that feature Ball going No. 1, Golden State is typically connected to James Wiseman, who scratches the team's itch for an athletic interior presence. But the Warriors could also stand to upgrade their perimeter athleticism, and that might be drawing them toward Anthony Edwards.
The Warriors reportedly believe Edwards has a chance "to blossom into a face of a franchise and multi-time All-Star if put in the right situation," Connor Letourneau wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle. Golden State "would likely" target Edwards if he's still available, Letourneau reported.
Edwards could put up bigger numbers elsewhere, but a trip to Golden State might be best for his development. He wouldn't need to rush and could benefit from a specialized task list built around transition attacks, spot-up jumpers and defensive versatility.
Hornets Have Top Three
The Charlotte Hornets should have a stress-free draft night.
They have the No. 3 pick and three prospects they're seemingly comfortable selecting.
"Sources say the Charlotte Hornets...have not seriously considered picking any prospects outside the top group of Ball, Wiseman and Edwards," Givony reported.
This feels like the perfect way for the Hornets to handle this. Their roster isn't far enough along in its development to let a specific need dictate their direction. In an ideal world, they'd probably walk away with Wiseman, but if he's off the board, it's not worth reaching for another center (likely Onyeka Okongwu) if they don't hold him in the same regard as the other prospects.
If Ball or Edwards is their highest-ranked prospect when they come on the clock, they should grab them without giving it a second thought. Take the talent now and sort through the complementary cast later.