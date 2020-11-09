Waiver Wire Week 10: Drew Lock, Curtis Samuel Highlight Pickups to Know

0 of 5

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

There are three things you can almost universally count on in fantasy football: Christian McCaffrey (when healthy), one crushing injury per season, and bye weeks coming at the most inconvenient times.

If you’ve rostered any players from the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, the latter applies to you this week. Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are each in the top-11 of their individual position rankings, and as the playoff push winds up in fantasy leagues, being without one of them—but especially if you have multiple rostered—could be a devastating blow. Also on a bye this week are the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Chargers, so say goodbye (for now) to Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Justin Herbert, and Keenan Allen. If we’re being honest, you won’t desperately miss anyone from the Cowboys roster this week.

Here are five players heating up at just the right time for your late-season run.