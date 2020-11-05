What the 2020 All-Pro Team Should Be at NFL's Midseason MarkNovember 5, 2020
What the 2020 All-Pro Team Should Be at NFL's Midseason Mark
The NFL's Pro Bowl doesn't carry as much weight as it used to. With players regularly dropping out—or being forced out, in the case of Super Bowl participants—many second-tier players often wind up in the game.
On the other hand, being named an All-Pro is a huge honor. There is only one team for all NFL players instead of one for each conference. With no game to drop out of, first-team All-Pro selections stay as such.
A panel of 50 writers and analysts select the Associated Press' All-Pro list, and while it's impossible to know how it would vote at the NFL's midseason mark, it's fun to imagine the possibilities. That's precisely what we're going to do here.
Using factors like on-field production, level of competition and surrounding talent, we'll determine which 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players and five specialists might qualify for the All-Pro team if the season ended today.
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
This year's All-Pro race at quarterback—and likely the MVP race—has a few legitimate candidates.
But through the first half of the season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets a slight edge Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.
While Wilson has more touchdown passes (26) and Matt Ryan has more passing yards (2,462), Mahomes has been the best combination of prolific, reliable and capable of producing jaw-dropping plays. It's easy to overlook just how good Mahomes has been—and yes, MVP fatigue may play a factor in overlooking him.
We're used to seeing greatness from Mahomes, but he's been as good as he's ever been in 2020. He ranks second in passing with 2,315 yards. He's also thrown 21 touchdown passes with only one interception, He's been sacked only 10 times through eight games and has added 165 yards and two scores on the ground.
With a passer rating of 115.0, Mahomes trails only Wilson among full-time starters. That will be a new career high if it holds through the season.
Picking between Mahomes and Wilson was the toughest decision out of any position, but Mahomes' five fewer interceptions pushed him over the line.
Running Back
Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (Flex)
The AP All-Pro committee has gone away from having a traditional fullback slot. It instead implemented a "flex" position back in 2016.
We therefore have room for two running backs, and it makes sense to include arguably the two best do-it-all backs in the NFL.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ranks second in the NFL in rushing (652 yards) even though he missed nearly six quarters with a groin injury. He leads the league with 10 rushing touchdowns and has added 127 yards and a score on 14 receptions.
While Cook hasn't been as prolific of a receiver as he was last season—he caught 53 passes for 519 yards—he always remains a threat out of the backfield.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is even more of a receiving threat, and he truly epitomizes the flex position.
"I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy's scarier," Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said, per John Sigler of Saints Wire.
While Kamara has rushed for only 431 yards and four touchdowns, he has caught 55 passes for 556 yards and three more touchdowns. With nine games left to play, he could easily top 2,000 scrimmage yards.
Offensive Tackle
Andrew Whitworth, LT, Los Angeles Rams
Jack Conklin, RT, Cleveland Browns
At 38 years old, Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth shouldn't be one of the best in the game. However, that's exactly what the two-time All-Pro has been thus far in 2020.
Whitworth has helped keep quarterback Jared Goff mostly clean this season while playing at an elite level. In 564 offensive snaps, he has yet to allow a sack, according to Pro Football Focus.
On the right side, we have Cleveland Browns offseason addition and standout lineman Jack Conklin. The former Tennessee Titan has played a huge role in a Browns rushing offense that ranks fifth in yards per carry (5.0). He has also been an asset in pass protection.
According to Pro Football Focus, Conklin has been responsible for only one penalty and one sack through 438 offensive snaps this season.
Center
Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers rank ninth in rushing, ninth in passing and third in points scored. While players like Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones deserve a ton of credit for that, so does center Corey Linsley.
Linsley has been the anchor on the interior for Green Bay. He has played 467 snaps and has not been flagged or allowed a sack, according to Pro Football Focus. Just as importantly, Linsley has acted as a second set of eyes for Rodgers pre-snap.
"[He] can look up and see the entire field—the front; where the linebackers are; he can sometimes even get all the way to where the [defensive backs] are," offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.
While centers don't usually get much credit for leading an offense, Linsley deserves a ton for helping to lead Green Bay.
Guard
Quenton Nelson, LG, Indianapolis Colts
Zack Martin, RG, Dallas Cowboys
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson has been one of the NFL's best interior linemen virtually since the day he was drafted. He has been a first-team All-Pro in each of his two NFL seasons, and he's likely closing in on his third straight nod.
Nelson has helped pave the way for Indianapolis's 10th-ranked scoring offense while also ensuring veteran quarterback Philip Rivers remains upright. He has not allowed a sack in 468 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin is another perennial All-Pro who deserves credit for a different reason this season.
The Cowboys offensive line has been a revolving door because of injuries—Martin himself missed the better part of two games with a concussion. When healthy, though, he has been the unit's one constant and has helped Dallas be somewhat functional on offense without quarterback Dak Prescott.
In 470 offensive snaps, Martin has been responsible for only one penalty and one sack, according to Pro Football Focus.
Wide Receiver
DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
Exactly no one should be surprised if Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins makes his fourth consecutive All-Pro appearance this season. The former Houston Texans standout and four-time Pro Bowler has been just as good with his new team.
Hopkins wasted little time in developing a rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray, and he has provided the second-year gunslinger with the sort of go-to target quarterbacks dream of having. Hopkins leads the NFL with 57 receptions and has already racked up 704 yards and three touchdowns.
While he isn't quite on Hopkins' level yet, Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf is quickly becoming a similar go-to target.
Metcalf is tied for the NFL lead with seven touchdown receptions. He also has 680 yards on 36 receptions and has 10 plays of 20 yards or more. Perhaps most impressively, quarterback Russell Wilson has a passer rating of 126.4 when targeting Metcalf.
The second-year wideout is already establishing himself as one of the league's best big-play receivers.
Tight End
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce regularly produces numbers that would be impressive for a wide receiver. He's doing so again in 2020, as he currently ranks eighth in receiving yards with 610. He has 48 receptions and six receiving touchdowns on the season.
However, Kelce is more than just an oversized receiver. He's a tremendous blocker who has been utilized in multiple roles this season. .
"I've also played in-line tight end also to the H-back tight end or the adjuster, as we call it in this offense, to where you can kind of move me around and just put me anywhere," Kelce said, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. "It's prideful, man. It's prideful."
In Kelce, the Chiefs have everything a team could want from a modern tight end.
Defensive End
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
While sacks aren't the lone determining factor here, Myles Garrett and Brandon Graham happen to be among the league leaders in them.
Garrett, the Browns defensive standout, is tied for the league lead with 9.0 sacks. He also has a league-high four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five tackles for loss and 21 quarterback pressures. His numbers are made all the more impressive by the fact that he consistently draws double-teams.
Meanwhile, Graham has been one of the few bright spots on an otherwise underwhelming Eagles defense. He ranks third in the NFL with 7.0 sacks despite playing only 67 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps this season.
In addition, Graham has 18 quarterback pressures, 11 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 25 total tackles.
Defensive Tackle
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts
At this point, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald probably deserves a permanent spot on the All-Pro team. A perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Donald is once again having a stellar season.
Donald is tied for the league lead in sacks with 9.0, and he has 26 total tackles and 22 quarterback pressures. One only needs to watch a handful of plays involving Donald to see just how much of an impact he can have on a snap-by-snap basis.
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner doesn't have the raw numbers of Donald, but he has been every bit the disruptive force at the interior that Indianapolis hoped it was trading for. Perhaps more importantly, he has quickly become a leader on the Colts' second-ranked defense.
"He is a really true pro," general manager Chris Ballard told Matt Taylor of the team's official website. "We feel very fortunate to have him."
Buckner has 2.5 sacks, 13 quarterback pressures, 29 tackles, four tackles for loss and a safety on the season.
Linebacker
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears
Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As is the case with defensive ends, sacks are an important statistic for linebackers. Therefore, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt on this list.
The 2019 All-Pro has already amassed 6.5 sacks, a league-high 12 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback pressures. While Watt has been only targeted four times in coverage, he has allowed just two completions for minus-five yards.
Chicago Bears linebacker and perennial Pro Bowler Khalil Mack has once again impressed as a pass-rusher this season. He has 6.5 sacks, 18 pressures and eight quarterback hits. Mack also has two forced fumbles and a batted pass on the year.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has been more of a do-it-all linebacker, but he's been incredible in multiple phases. He has 1.5 sacks, 60 tackles, 44 solo stops, a forced fumble and an interception.
Opposing quarterbacks have a modest 81.6 passer rating when targeting David in coverage.
Safety
Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals
Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't exactly been known for their defense this season, but safety Jessie Bates III has been a true defensive standout. He had two interceptions, an impressive nine passes defended, a forced fumble and 57 total tackles.
Bates seems to have an uncanny knack for finding his way to the football.
"He's seeing with his eyes what is going on on the other side of the ball and he's making plays," former NFL safety David Fulcher told Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' team website.
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer hasn't been as impressive in coverage, but he's consistently found his way to the football. He has racked up 69 total tackles to go with 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Of those 69 tackles, 53 have been solo stops.
Versatility has been a big part of Poyer's game, as the Bills have utilized him in the box and as an off safety.
Cornerback
Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
At cornerback, we have a pair of players from Florida teams. Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins and Carlton Davis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are tied with two other players for the league lead in interceptions with four.
However, these two aren't just interception machines. They've been heavily targeted defensive backs who have held their own down after down.
Howard has been targeted 40 times in coverage and has allowed a completion rate of only 52.5 percent. He has eight passes defended to go with his four picks and 14 solo tackles.
Davis has been targeted 58 times and has allowed a catch rate of only 53.4 percent. He leads the league with 13 passes defended and has allowed a paltry 50.6 opposing passer rating. He also has 28 solo stops on the season.
Kicker and Punter
Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens
Jack Fox, P, Detroit Lions
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is a four-time first-team All-Pro, and he's in the midst of another spectacular season in 2020. To date, he's made 14 of 15 field-goal attempts, all 12 attempts inside 50 yards and all 23 extra-point tries.
Tucker is also averaging 64.7 yards per kickoff with a touchback rate of 81.4 percent, the second-highest percentage of his career.
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox leads the NFL in average punt yardage at 53.2. He also leads the league in net average at 47.6 yards, has put 10 punts inside the 20 and has allowed only 51 return yards on 27 punts.
Specialists
Isaiah Rodgers, KR, Indianapolis Colts
Jakeem Grant, PR, Miami Dolphins
George Odum, ST, Indianapolis Colts
Only three players have scored on kickoff returns so far this season. Colts return man Isaiah Rodgers is the only one of them double-digit returns on his 2020 resume. He has returned 11 kickoffs for 367 yards and has had a whopping 10 returns go for at least 20 yards.
Dolphins returner/receiver Jakeem Grant has scored the only punt-return touchdown of the 2020 season thus far, and he isn't a one-hit wonder. His 88-yard score in Week 8 was impressive, but Grant has also averaged 14.2 yards on 16 returns and has two over the 20-yard mark.
Colts safety and special teamer George Odum has already played 151 special teams snaps and leads the league with 11 special teams tackles. 2019 All-Pro Matthew Slater had just 10 tackles all of last season.
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.