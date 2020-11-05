What the 2020 All-Pro Team Should Be at NFL's Midseason Mark

0 of 14

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The NFL's Pro Bowl doesn't carry as much weight as it used to. With players regularly dropping out—or being forced out, in the case of Super Bowl participants—many second-tier players often wind up in the game.

On the other hand, being named an All-Pro is a huge honor. There is only one team for all NFL players instead of one for each conference. With no game to drop out of, first-team All-Pro selections stay as such.

A panel of 50 writers and analysts select the Associated Press' All-Pro list, and while it's impossible to know how it would vote at the NFL's midseason mark, it's fun to imagine the possibilities. That's precisely what we're going to do here.

Using factors like on-field production, level of competition and surrounding talent, we'll determine which 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players and five specialists might qualify for the All-Pro team if the season ended today.