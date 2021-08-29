Report: Colts' T.Y. Hilton 'To Miss Multiple Weeks with an Unspecified Injury'

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks with an injury he suffered in practice Wednesday.

According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, the unspecified injury will keep Hilton out for the start of the regular season. While the timeline for his return is unclear, it is not considered season-ending.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing sources, reported "Hilton is being evaluated for an upper back/neck injury."

Injuries have ravaged the Colts throughout the preseason, as starting quarterback Carson Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson are both questionable for the start of the regular season because of foot injuries that required surgery. Also, rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a sprained ACL that is expected to keep him out for a month.

Hilton missed time with a groin injury last season and played 10 games in 2019, which was the first time in his career he appeared in fewer than 14 contests.

In 2020, Hilton finished with 56 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns. While he put up solid numbers last year, it was a far cry from his prime.

The four-time Pro Bowler has five seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume, including when he led the league with 1,448 receiving yards in 2016.

While the Colts can rely on the rushing attack with Jonathan Taylor while Hilton is sidelined, they also have a handful of receivers who will surely see more targets. Look for Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal to see additional playing time as Indianapolis attempts to make the playoffs in the AFC South.