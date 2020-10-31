NBA Draft 2020: Latest News, Rumors and Predictions on Top Prospects

1 of 5

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

Memphis big man James Wiseman may not be waiting long to hear his name called in the NBA draft.

Per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer and Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Charlotte Hornets, who select third in this year's draft, are interested in selecting the former Tiger, with the former writing:

"The Hornets are highly interested in selecting former Memphis center James Wiseman in the Nov. 18 draft, two NBA sources with knowledge of the situation told The Observer. ...

"Those sources said they believe the Hornets—who hold the third overall pick—would consider trading up if it would secure Wiseman, who played just three college games at Memphis before opting out of his freshman season and turning pro."

O'Connor wrote in his latest mock draft that "rumblings around the league suggest Golden State and Charlotte covet Wiseman; to get him, the Hornets might need to leapfrog to trade up."

On the Warriors front, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, citing colleague Marcus Thompson, referenced the Warriors' positive opinions on the 7-footer.

"This isn't a great draft, but, as sources told Thompson last week, the Warriors almost certainly agree with the consensus that the top three guys are in a tier above the rest. That would be Wiseman, a big center who seems to fit the Warriors' personnel needs best, and Ball and Edwards, two very offensive-minded guards."

There's always pre-draft smoke, but these reports seem trustworthy. The Warriors and Hornets simply have a need for a big man to build their frontcourts around.

The Warriors are set with four-fifths of their starting lineup thanks to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, but they need a big to round it out.

The Hornets are in full-on rebuilding mode. They have some young pieces to work with (e.g., point guard Devonte' Graham), but they don't have a frontcourt franchise cornerstone. Wiseman could be that player and supplant Cody Zeller, who will be a free agent after the forthcoming season.

Regardless, unless trades shake up the order, don't expect Wiseman to fall below No. 3.