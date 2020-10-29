NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Wiseman, Knicks and More

0 of 2

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets have had little reason to be optimistic about the course of the franchise.

Charlotte has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, and it officially entered something of a transitory period when Kemba Walker left for the Boston Celtics in free agency last year.

However, the Hornets have the No. 3 pick in this year's NBA draft, and all signs point to them being aggressive to get the guy they want.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Hornets are one of the teams enamored with former Memphis center James Wiseman. Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer corroborated that notion, noting the Hornets could trade up for the right to draft him. Bonnell added sources believe the Hornets will target Anthony Edwards if they cannot select Wiseman.

It remains to be seen whether Charlotte has the assets to trade up. The Golden State Warriors might be motivated to trade down, especially if they can land Deni Avdija with the third pick. Still, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak will have to be fairly aggressive if he hopes to move up the draft board.

Wiseman would seemingly be an ideal fit in Charlotte, if he indeed ends up there. The Nashville, Tennessee native played all of three games for the Tigers prior to a suspension that resulted in him declaring for the draft.

However, the Hornets need an eventual replacement for Cody Zeller, who will be a free agent after the 2020-21 season. Moreover, as O'Connor noted in his mock draft, Wiseman is drawing rave reviews for his athleticism and skill set as a big man.

The 19-year-old might best be suited in a pick-and-roll offense where he can dive to the basket and make plays around the rim. But he also could play as a guy who will eventually stretch defenses with his range while also boasting a strong post game.

The Hornets are desperate for a player who can be the next "face of the franchise," so to speak. Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier anchor the backcourt, Miles Bridges took another step forward in his sophomore season, and P.J. Washington showed promising signs as an undersized big who can rebound and extend his range to the perimeter.

Although the NBA is continuing to prioritize shooting and pace, Wiseman is the kind of rim-running big who has upside as a stretch-big and rim protector on the defensive side of the floor.

Charlotte might get aggressive in order to ensure it can draft him come Nov. 18.