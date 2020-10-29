NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Wiseman, Knicks and More

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Wiseman, Knicks and MoreOctober 29, 2020
The Charlotte Hornets have had little reason to be optimistic about the course of the franchise.
Charlotte has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, and it officially entered something of a transitory period when Kemba Walker left for the Boston Celtics in free agency last year.
However, the Hornets have the No. 3 pick in this year's NBA draft, and all signs point to them being aggressive to get the guy they want.
Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Hornets are one of the teams enamored with former Memphis center James Wiseman. Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer corroborated that notion, noting the Hornets could trade up for the right to draft him. Bonnell added sources believe the Hornets will target Anthony Edwards if they cannot select Wiseman.
It remains to be seen whether Charlotte has the assets to trade up. The Golden State Warriors might be motivated to trade down, especially if they can land Deni Avdija with the third pick. Still, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak will have to be fairly aggressive if he hopes to move up the draft board.
Wiseman would seemingly be an ideal fit in Charlotte, if he indeed ends up there. The Nashville, Tennessee native played all of three games for the Tigers prior to a suspension that resulted in him declaring for the draft.
However, the Hornets need an eventual replacement for Cody Zeller, who will be a free agent after the 2020-21 season. Moreover, as O'Connor noted in his mock draft, Wiseman is drawing rave reviews for his athleticism and skill set as a big man.
The 19-year-old might best be suited in a pick-and-roll offense where he can dive to the basket and make plays around the rim. But he also could play as a guy who will eventually stretch defenses with his range while also boasting a strong post game.
The Hornets are desperate for a player who can be the next "face of the franchise," so to speak. Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier anchor the backcourt, Miles Bridges took another step forward in his sophomore season, and P.J. Washington showed promising signs as an undersized big who can rebound and extend his range to the perimeter.
Although the NBA is continuing to prioritize shooting and pace, Wiseman is the kind of rim-running big who has upside as a stretch-big and rim protector on the defensive side of the floor.
Charlotte might get aggressive in order to ensure it can draft him come Nov. 18.
Knicks Willing to Take on Bad Salaries in Trades
Much like the Hornets, the New York Knicks are another franchise in desperate search of direction.
They will be in their first year under new president Leon Rose, and Tom Thibodeau has taken over as head coach. New York might also be motivated to add a splash this offseason, by any means necessary.
Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the Knicks are "open to using their cap space to take on undesirable contracts via trade." Might this mean they are intent on acquiring a star point guard such as Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook this offseason?
Marc Berman of the New York Post was among those to report on New York's interest in trading for CP3 and Westbrook. The team is looking for more stability in the backcourt, and adding a bona fide playmaker like Westbrook or a veteran leader such as Paul could alter the complexion of the franchise.
However, a trade for either player is more complex than it might seem.
Begley reported the Knicks would hope to receive some draft assets in any trades involving "undesirable" contracts. But Thunder GM Sam Presti has coveted draft picks in recent deals, and the Rockets are mostly devoid of draft capital while also undergoing a change with Daryl Morey leaving his post as president and general manager in Houston.
Perhaps New York isn't actually intent on trading for a star. Begley reported the Knicks are hoping to move up in the draft, which would seemingly be made easier by stacking draft assets to offer other teams at the top of the board. Additionally, the Knicks might look to make a run for LaMelo Ball in the event they can trade up, thereby negating the apparent need to acquire a point guard.
Regardless, Rose seems motivated to make some kind of splash to add impact players this offseason, whether for next year or beyond.
Hawks 'Shopping' Their Pick
The Atlanta Hawks already have their foundation in place.
Point guard Trae Young made the All-Star team in just his second season, and the team also made a play for Clint Capela at the trade deadline. John Collins has upside as a two-way star, and the Hawks also have intriguing young talents like DeAndre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish.
For those reasons, Atlanta seems motivated to "go for it" and make a playoff push next year. According to O'Connor, this could involve trading the team's first-round draft pick.
O'Connor reported the Hawks are "shopping" the No. 6 pick in the draft, presumably as a means to acquire players who can help the team get to the playoffs next season.
Atlanta might have some takers in this regard.
Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported the Mavericks have a "strong desire" to move into the lottery. Meanwhile, Minnesota Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta said the T-Wolves are engaging in conversations for all three of their draft picks, per Dane Moore of SKOR North.
O'Connor has the San Antonio Spurs trading the No. 11 pick and DeMar DeRozan to move up, though his impending player option would surely loom large there. Moreover, it remains to be seen how highly the Hawks would value someone like the 31-year-old.
The four-time All-Star would certainly give Atlanta another scorer and secondary playmaker. However, his inefficiency from the perimeter and Capela's paint-bound style of play would seemingly result in a lack of floor spacing. Collins has only just begun to expand his range, but he is at his best diving to the rim and hunting lobs and offensive rebounds.
Still, the Hawks are hoping to climb out of the dregs in the Eastern Conference. They seem motivated to do so even at the cost of losing a high pick in the draft.
