Daily Fantasy Football Week 6: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

Two of the best matchups to take advantage of are in play once again in Week 6.

The Philadelphia Eagles have struggled to contain the middle of the field and have to face one of the NFL's best tight ends Sunday in Baltimore's Mark Andrews.

Andrews' connection with Lamar Jackson and matchup with the Eagles defense makes them one of the best lineup-stacking duos in DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy lineups.

The New York Jets have been consistently bad in most defensive categories. They could be in for their sixth straight loss to open the 2020 NFL season Sunday against a Miami Dolphins offense that is coming off its best performance of the campaign.

Week 6 DFS Strategy Advice

Stack Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews Against Philadelphia

Philadelphia took a week off from conceding large gains to tight ends in Week 5, and instead, it was gashed for 110 receiving yards by Pittsburgh's Chase Claypool.

Two weeks ago, the Eagles allowed 183 yards on 15 receptions to George Kittle in their lone win of the season.

Philadelphia conceded the sixth-most receiving yards to tight ends and is tied with Washington for the third-most touchdowns conceded to tight ends with five.

Andrews scored three touchdowns in his last two games and was targeted by Jackson on 12 occasions in the last two weeks.

If Andrews takes advantage of the soft spots in the Eagles defense, he could produce a good chunk of receiving yards and earn a handful of red-zone targets.

Jackson has five total touchdowns from Weeks 4 and 5, and he eluded pressure well in the last two weeks. He was sacked once in each game against Washington and Cincinnati.

If Jackson stays upright in the pocket and has time to pick out Andrews and others, and uses his legs in certain situations, he could be a menace to the Philadelphia defense.

Trust Miami's Top Players vs. the New York Jets

The Ryan Fitzpatrick-led Miami offense put up over 400 total yards in three of its last four games.

Fitzpatrick is coming off a near-perfect passing performance against San Francisco in which he went 22-of-28 for 350 yards and three touchdowns.

The Miami signal-caller has three multi-touchdown outings, and in each of them, he avoided throwing an interception.

He could be poised for another large total in the passing game Sunday afternoon against a Jets defense that allowed 496 total yards to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

Adam Gase's team let up a pair of 300-yard passing performances and allowed at least 115 rushing yards to its last four opponents.

That opens the door for a Miami lineup stack with Fitzpatrick at the forefront. Myles Gaskin, DeVante Parker and Preston Williams are the best choices to support their quarterback.

Gaskin took the No. 1 running back job over Jordan Howard and Matt Breida. He leads the Dolphins with 249 rushing yards and he pulled in 23 of his 25 targets.

Williams was Fitzpatrick's preferred target in Week 5, as he brought in four passes for 106 yards and a score. He found the end zone in two of the last three games.

Parker had at least four receptions in the first four weeks and owns a pair of touchdown catches from Fitzpatrick.

If the Miami offense spreads the ball around, a few receivers could post high totals, but Parker and Williams are your best high-volume options to pair with Fitzpatrick.

