NBA Draft 2020 Rumors: 'Real Enthusiasm' for James Wiseman After Workout

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

Memphis center James Wiseman may be solidifying himself as one of the first three names taken in next month's NBA draft.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic moved Wiseman up to No. 2 in his latest mock draft and wrote there is "real enthusiasm" about his performance in workouts.

Wiseman has been in Miami getting himself ready ahead of the draft process, which will be unlike any other because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA will allow in-person workouts from Oct. 16 to Nov. 16, but those must follow strict protocols put in place by the league.

Wiseman was considered the consensus top player in the 2019 high school class, but a rocky stint at Memphis and the game's shift away from traditional centers knocked him down some boards. The 7-footer played only three games for the Tigers against below-average competition before being ruled ineligible for receiving impermissible benefits.

Rather than serving a suspension, Wiseman left Memphis to prepare for the NBA draft.

There may be no safer prospect in the 2020 class than Wiseman. He's a gigantic, solid athlete who can be one of the game's best rim protectors and can finish on rim runs and the post with solid explosiveness. If this draft were being held in 2000 instead of 2020, he'd be the runaway consensus No. 1 overall pick.

Wiseman's lack of switchability on defense, his mediocrity passing the ball and his inability to stretch the floor with a jumper make him a tougher fit with the modern game. There is still plenty of time for him to improve those skills, but he currently projects as an Andre Drummond type—a clearly very good player who doesn't make a championship-level difference on either end.

In this draft, however, getting a Drummond would be seen as a win. There are going to be enough teams that become enamored with his size and potential that one will roll the dice on him inside the top five on Nov. 18.