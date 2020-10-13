Alex Smith Listed as CPOY Betting Favorite After Return from Severe Leg Injury

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith's first appearance in an NFL game since November 2018 has vaulted him to the top of the NFL Comeback Player of the Year betting odds.

Per ESPN's David Purdum, FanDuel sportsbook has Smith listed as a -330 favorite to win the award.

Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cam Newton of the New England Patriots are tied for second with +420 odds.

Purdum noted that as recently as two weeks ago, Smith had 10-1 odds when he was Washington's No. 3 quarterback, behind Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen.

Smith moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart behind Allen for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After Allen suffered an arm injury in the second quarter, Smith took over the offense.

Smith hadn't played in a game since suffering a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula in his right leg on Nov. 18, 2018, against the Houston Texans. The 36-year-old had to undergo 17 surgeries to fix the injury and save his leg due infections that developed.

Even though Smith finished 9-of-17 for 37 yards in Washington's 30-10 loss, the fact he was even able to get back on an NFL field after everything he went through would seem to make him a possible choice to be named Comeback Player of the Year.