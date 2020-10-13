MLB Playoffs 2020: Latest Odds and Daily Fantasy Predictions for Tuesday's LCS

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Freddie Freeman did not waste any time making an impact in his first National League Championship Series appearance.

The front-runner for NL Most Valuable Player produced the first run of Atlanta's series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a first-inning home run Monday.

The home run was the first baseman's first of the 2020 postseason and it gave him hits in back-to-back games for the first time.

If the home run hands Freeman more confidence at the plate, he could be one of the stars the Braves can bank on to get past the Dodgers and into the World Series.

Although runs have been hard to come by in the American League Championship Series, plenty of players have reached base.

Tampa Bay and Houston combined for 29 hits, but only nine runs have come from the decent on-base percentage.

Houston accounted for 19 of those base knocks in Games 1 and 2, and its top hitters could be the best daily fantasy choices since they have hit on a more consistent basis than Tampa Bay's top batters.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Latest MLB Playoff Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

NLCS Game 2: Atlanta (+145) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-167)

ALCS Game 3: Tampa Bay (-114) vs. Houston (+100)

Daily Fantasy Predictions

Freddie Freeman Gains Confidence From Game 1 Home Run

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Freeman's Game 1 long ball was a welcome sight to Atlanta since its primary power hitter had three hits in five games against Cincinnati and Miami.

The first baseman's home run was his second off Walker Buehler in the postseason. His first one occurred in Game 3 of the 2018 NLDS.

There could be some concern that Freeman will not hit well in Game 2 since the Dodgers are sending Clayton Kershaw to the hill.

Freeman only had 61 at-bats against left-handed pitchers in the regular season. He recorded a .726 OPS and .250 batting average in those matchups.

Freeman went 2-of-3 against Kershaw in 2019 and is 6-of-22 overall with a home run and three walks against the southpaw.

The experience gained over the last decade against Kershaw could help Freeman feel more comfortable in his Game 2 at-bats.

He may not hit another home run, but Freeman's patience and discipline at the plate could result in walks or hits that could be turned into runs by Marcell Ozuna and Travis d'Arnaud beneath him in the order.

Carlos Correa Takes Advantage Of Rays Pitching Staff

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Carlos Correa hit his 16th-career postseason home run Monday in Houston's second straight defeat to Tampa Bay.

The Astros shortstop now has five long balls this postseason and he has at least one hit in six of his last eight appearances.

Correa may have multiple opportunities to take advantage of Tampa Bay's bullpen in Game 3 since the Rays are using Ryan Yarbrough as their starter.

Yarbrough went five innings in his first playoff start of 2020 in Game 4 of the ALDS. He was able to pitch that long because he only threw 65 pitches.

Yarbrough may not be that efficient Tuesday since the Astros have done a good job of forcing Tampa Bay's starters to throw a large amount of pitches in the first five innings.

Blake Snell had to throw 105 pitches to get through five innings in the series opener, and in Game 2, Charlie Morton left after five innings because he threw 96 pitches.

If the Astros are patient at the plate and put runners on base at a consistent rate, they could chase Yarbrough before the fifth and force Tampa Bay's bullpen to throw over half the game.

Correa earned two of his team's seven walks and his Game 2 home run came off Pete Fairbanks in the sixth inning.

If Correa remains patient and earns some favorable counts against relievers that he has seen already in the series, that approach could lead to a successful night at the dish, and possibly another playoff home run.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference and MLB.com.