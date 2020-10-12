    LeBron James After Lakers' Title Win: 'What We Do in Life, Echoes in Eternity'

    Timothy Rapp
October 12, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates with his teammates after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    LeBron James posted a picture of himself on Instagram kissing the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games to win the NBA title on Sunday night.

    The caption with the picture read: "'ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?' What We Do In Life, Echoes In Eternity! #TheKidfromAKRON."

    It was James' fourth title with a third different team, and he was named the NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time as well. The King averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.2 steals in the Finals, shooting an impressive 59.1 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three. 

    It was another chapter in the legendary career of James, who continues to bolster his case in the NBA's GOAT conversation. 

