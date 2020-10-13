NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After the 1st Wave of Free Agency

0 of 6

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Just when the vault seemed impenetrable...boom, the cash began to flow.

Though the flat salary cap may have had a chilling effect in terms of contract lengths and dollar values, more than 140 signings surpassed $500 million in value through Monday evening, including deals worth $8 million or more annually for Alex Pietrangelo and Taylor Hall.

And while uncertainty surely remains as teams construct rosters for the 2020-21 season, those initial puzzle pieces have provided jolts of optimism for some fanbases while others are lamenting inaction.

The B/R ice hockey team kept its finger on the pulse of the league throughout the playoffs and the draft process, and we continued to do so as the free-agent dominoes began to fall. The result is a new bottom-to-top ranking of all 31 teams with updates based on the changes each has or hasn't made.

Read on to see what we think of what your team has done, and we invite you to head to the comments section to let us know your thoughts—and to provide some feedback on where we got things right.

All salary-cap information courtesy of Cap Friendly.