NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After 2020 Draft

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The handshakes have been exchanged. The victory laps have been skated.

And the Tampa Bay Lightning have dived headlong into their championship offseason.

But while that means Lightning players need to get rings sized and days with the Stanley Cup planned, it also means the rest of the teams in the NHL have begun the chase for a 2020-21 title.

The standings for each of the 31 clubs will officially read 0-0 until play begins Jan. 1—or thereabouts, according to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman—but that doesn't mean everyone's starting from the same spot.

The next generation of superstars was virtually introduced to the hockey-watching world across seven rounds of the NHL draft Tuesday and Wednesday. Some teams certainly bolstered their chances at making progress from 2019-20, while some others may have stagnated or fallen back.

The B/R ice hockey think tank convened several times before and during the playoffs, and it got together once again following the draft to assess where everyone stands now that the picks are made and the countdown toward next season has begun in earnest.

We placed the teams in order from No. 31 to No. 1, combining results from last season with noteworthy additions, subtractions and changes made in the meantime.

Read on to see where your favorite club sits, and feel free to drop a comment to let us know your thoughts.