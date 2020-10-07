Trades That Would Shock Every NBA Fanbase

1 of 30

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks Receive: PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: PF John Collins, G/F Cam Reddish, F De'Andre Hunter, C Dewayne Dedmon, 2020 No. 6 overall pick

The Hawks can choose to trust the rebuild, add another lottery pick and lean on the development of guys like Collins, Reddish, Hunter and Trae Young to try and make the playoffs next season.

But what fun would that be?

Alternatively, Atlanta could make a Godfather offer for Antetokounmpo and pair two of the top young talents in the league together.

What better way to cover up Young's defensive deficiencies than with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year? What better way to maximize Antetokounmpo offensively than letting him collect passes from the NBA's second-highest assist leader?

With Kevin Huerter spacing the floor and Clint Capela protecting the paint, the Hawks would instantly become one of the best teams in the East with a massive ceiling, assuming they can convince Antetokounmpo to re-sign next year.

If Milwaukee decides to trade the two-time MVP, Atlanta would offer one of the best returns. A team with Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo, Collins, Hunter and Reddish would be capable of winning now and grow into one of the best teams in the league, and adding the No. 6 overall pick would help the reload, as well.