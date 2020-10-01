Teams That Should Trade Up in 2020 NBA Draft for LaMelo Ball

1 of 5

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

A Charlotte Hornets offense built around Devonte' Graham, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and Malik Monk packs little upside. There isn't star potential, and the Hornets aren't known for attracting high-profile free agents.

At No. 3, the Hornets could have a chance at James Wiseman, who fills a need at center. But Wiseman's scoring and passing skills aren't polished. He won't be able to do what Ball can for Charlotte's offense, which ranked No. 28 in the league.

The 6'7" playmaker and Washington would make for a strong pick-and-roll/pop duo, and Graham's ability to shoot and play off the ball could make him an interesting fit with LaMelo in the backcourt.

The Hornets might not have to offer much to move from No. 3 to No. 1 or No. 2. Along with their pick, Monk, Rozier, Nicolas Batum or Cody Zeller seems expendable and useful for either Minnesota or Golden State. Charlotte also owns the No. 32 pick (via Cleveland).

Charlotte could even attach Bridges to No. 3 and try to take Minnesota's No. 1 and No. 17 picks and/or a more useful role player like Josh Okogie, Jake Layman or Naz Reid.

Either way, trading up for Ball is worth exploring if the Hornets aren't sold on Wiseman or Anthony Edwards as a difference-maker.