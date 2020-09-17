Jimmy Butler, Heat Surge in 2nd Half to Rally Past Celtics, Take 2-0 Series Lead

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat continue to roll in the bubble.

Miami defeated the Boston Celtics 106-101 in Thursday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Walt Disney World Resort and now lead the series 2-0. Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo led the way with impressive performances for a Heat team that is 10-1 in the playoffs and two wins away from its first NBA Finals appearance since 2014.

As for Boston, solid showings from Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were not enough to prevent a daunting 2-0 deficit. It will now need to win four of the next five games to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 after blowing a 13-point halftime advantage.

What's Next?

Game 3 of the series is Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.