Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander's Father Jean Odney Found Alive After 3 Days

Jean Odney Alexandre, the father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander, was found alive Thursday after going missing earlier this week.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office announced Alexandre was in good health after walking up to the ranger station at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park in Florida:



Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Alexander left Bengals camp Tuesday to help search for his father after he was reported missing while on a berry-picking trip with another man in Okeechobee County.

