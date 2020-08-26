WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 26

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver 30 saw two new champions emerge as Damien Priest won the vacant North American Championship and Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to become the new NXT champion.

With Lee now on Raw and Kross potentially out with a shoulder injury per WWE's injury report, the main event scene in NXT might have a couple of openings.

Saturday's show also saw Breezango become the No. 1 contenders for the Tag Team Championships, Io Shirai retained her title against Dakota Kai, Finn Balor beat Timothy Thatcher and Pat McAfee put on an impressive performance in his loss to Adam Cole.

This week's NXT featured all of the fallout from TakeOver while setting up new storylines that will carry the brand through the next few months.