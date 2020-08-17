Roger Goodell Reportedly 'Extremely Determined' to Play 2020 NFL Season

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami. The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15. In a memo sent by Goodell and obtained Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50 percent of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has caused adjustments throughout the sports world, but the NFL is unlikely to cancel the season regardless of events.

"I think I've heard [Commissioner] Roger Goodell is determined to get this season played, ending in a Super Bowl, whenever it's played. Like, extremely determined," Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday.

Despite the canceled preseason and the delayed start to training camps, the 2020 regular season remains on schedule to begin Sept. 10. 

                          

