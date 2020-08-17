Roger Goodell Reportedly 'Extremely Determined' to Play 2020 NFL Season

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has caused adjustments throughout the sports world, but the NFL is unlikely to cancel the season regardless of events.

"I think I've heard [Commissioner] Roger Goodell is determined to get this season played, ending in a Super Bowl, whenever it's played. Like, extremely determined," Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday.

Despite the canceled preseason and the delayed start to training camps, the 2020 regular season remains on schedule to begin Sept. 10.

