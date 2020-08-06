Chris Paul Says He Knows LeBron James Will 'Talk Junk' About His 5 Turnovers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Chris Paul's Oklahoma City Thunder may have bested LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, but CP3 still expects to hear some ribbing about his five turnovers.

"My brother (LeBron) talk junk all day, every day, so I know I'm going to hear it after this one," Paul said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. 

Paul finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Thunder's 105-86 victory. James was limited to 19 points on 7-of-19 shooting, 11 rebounds and four assists, but he did finish without a turnover.

LeBron has struggled since the Orlando restart, averaging 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.3 rebounds while shooting just 42.0 percent from the field, as the Lakers have gone 2-2.

Paul's Thunder are 2-1 and currently sit in the fifth seed in the Western Conference, continuing one of the NBA's biggest surprises of the 2019-20 season.

Odds are whatever "junk" LeBron talks after Wednesday night will be more about himself and his team than the Thunder.   

