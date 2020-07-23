Nell Redmond/Associated Press

In a video entitled The Arena: Giannis and Identity, Bleacher Report explored Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's upbringing in Greece and eventual rise to superstardom in the NBA.

The profile is the first installment of a five-part documentary series that will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET as part of NBA on TNT.

Antetokounmpo was born and raised in Athens, Greece, to Nigerian immigrants. The 25-year-old said he grew up in the country illegally and didn't obtain a Greece passport until he arrived in the United States for the 2013 NBA draft.

Giannis discussed the fact that growing up in Greece was difficult due to the racial divide: "It was tough. ... Being Black in a country of white people. There's going to be times where you feel like you're not who you are. I was born here. I've never been to Nigeria. ... I went to Greek school. ... Until I was 18, I never left the country. Greece was all I knew."

Antetokounmpo added: "You go to a lot neighborhoods, and you face a lot of negativity...racism."

Since coming to the United States after getting drafted 15th overall by the Bucks, The Greek Freak has developed into arguably the NBA's premier player.

Giannis was named NBA MVP for the first time last season when he averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, and he could be well on his way to repeating with averages of 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal per game this season.

Antetokounmpo didn't have anything handed to him, but he has been motivated by those close to him, saying, "This is not just for me. ... I got six people behind me" in reference to his family.