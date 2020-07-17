Hall of Fame CB Darrell Green Responds to Asante Samuel's Criticism of Resume

Kiichiro Sato/Associated Press

Longtime Washington cornerback Darrell Green fired back at Asante Samuel for questioning his Hall of Fame resume.

"If Asante Samuel walked up right now, I wouldn't know his face," Green told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday.

The response comes after Samuel's Twitter post about the two-time Super Bowl champion in early July:

"There's enough information if he really wanted to know that he could have found," Green told TMZ.

Green was one of the best defensive backs of his generation. Along with the two titles, he earned seven Pro Bowl appearances, was a first-team All-Pro four times and was named to the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team before his retirement after the 2002 season.

The Houston native played his entire 20-year career with Washington and was chosen for the team's Ring of Fame.

Samuel put together his own strong career across 11 seasons with the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. He won two championships, earned four Pro Bowl selections and was named a first-team All-Pro once.

The UCF product has previously questioned why he hasn't received more attention from the Hall of Fame selection committee:

Green warned Samuel against trying to tear down current Hall of Famers to make his own case.

"I hope he gets in the Hall of Fame," Green told TMZ. "But I will say this: you don't have to try to step on somebody else to try to get yours."

Samuel, who retired in 2013, hasn't gained much traction in his first two years of eligibility.