Will Fuller V Ruled out by Dolphins with Hand Injury Suffered vs. Colts

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller V was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts with a hand injury, per the team.

Fuller was a productive member of the Houston Texans' aerial attack for five years after the franchise selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. He recorded 156 receptions for 2,231 yards and 16 touchdowns in 42 appearances across his first four seasons.

He was putting together a breakout season in 2020 with 53 catches for 879 yards and eight scores in 11 contests before his season ended prematurely because of a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Fuller tallied just three catches for 20 yards in his lone game for the Dolphins coming into Sunday after signing one-year, $10.7 million contract in March.

Injuries have held him back throughout his pro career. The 27-year-old Notre Dame product has yet to play a full 16-game season.

The Dolphins have good depth at receiver, so the extra targets will likely be spread among several players, led by DeVante Parker and rookie Jaylen Waddle. It should also create some additional playing time for Albert Wilson.

Fuller has flashed the potential to become a No. 1 receiver thanks to his big-play ability, but staying healthy for an extended period will be necessary to truly achieve that status. Any long-term absence would be a setback for the team's offensive upside.