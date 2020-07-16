NFLPA Reveals 72 Players Were Diagnosed with COVID-19 as of July 10

The NFLPA released COVID-19 data Thursday, saying there have been 72 known positive player tests as of July 10.

The union data is meant to provide players with as much up-to-date information on the spread of the coronavirus as possible and includes a heat map, showing the biggest hot spots among the 32 NFL teams. The Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals are located in the markets most affected by new COVID cases.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

