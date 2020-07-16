NFLPA Reveals 72 Players Were Diagnosed with COVID-19 as of July 10

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The NFLPA released COVID-19 data Thursday, saying there have been 72 known positive player tests as of July 10.

The union data is meant to provide players with as much up-to-date information on the spread of the coronavirus as possible and includes a heat map, showing the biggest hot spots among the 32 NFL teams. The Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals are located in the markets most affected by new COVID cases.

