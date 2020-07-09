Actress Naya Rivera, Sister of Former NFL TE Mychal Rivera, Missing at Lake Piru

David Livingston/Getty Images

Naya Rivera, Glee star and the sister of former Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera, was reported missing Wednesday after apparently disappearing from a boat on Lake Piru in Southern California.

According to the Associated Press, the 33-year-old Rivera was on the boat with her 4-year-old son. Her son was found on the boat by authorities, as was Rivera's identification.

Rivera played Santana Lopez on Glee and has also had recurring roles on Devious Maids and Step Up.

Authorities searched for Rivera by boat and helicopter Wednesday afternoon before calling off the search Wednesday night.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Captain Eric Buschow said the following regarding the search: "We're going on the belief that she did go in the water and we have not been able to locate her. So this may well be a case of drowning."

Rivera's brother, 29-year-old Mychal, was selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Raiders. He went on to spend four seasons with the Raiders from 2013 to '16. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2016 and is currently a free agent.

The search for Naya Rivera in Lake Piru was scheduled to resume early Thursday morning, per the Associated Press.