The Best-Value Contract on Every NFL Roster Entering 2020 Season

The name of today's NFL game is building the roster through the draft in hopes of finding a superstar on a rookie deal.

As such, the majority of the best-value contracts will belong to players still in their first four seasons.

The best values generally fall into two categories:

Players drastically outperforming their rookie contracts. Yes, drafting well should be rewarded and recognized.

Established players whose current deals are well below market value.

The primary deciding factor is the individual's value for the 2020 season, though years remaining on a deal can play a role. Potential holdout candidates like the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon and Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa aren't included since their current deals are points of contention.

The following players will be steals for their respective teams during the upcoming season and possibly longer.