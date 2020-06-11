Hornets' Miles Bridges Says He Thinks He Could Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is really tempting fate.

Michael Jordan told French newspaper L'Equipe in 2015 he thought he could beat any member of the Hornets in a game of one-on-one. The comment made the rounds again as ESPN aired The Last Dance, and it caught the attention of Bridges.

The 22-year-old waded into the conversation again Thursday, saying, "I think I could beat him," per the Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell.

Anybody who has played at a local gym can attest to how aging ballers can be tricky because their craftiness is almost always inversely proportional to their physical skills. Now imagine going up against Jordan in his 50s. He probably can't dunk with the same ferocity, but his fadeaway likely hasn't gone anywhere.

MJ apparently took out then-Charlotte Bobcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in one-on-one in February 2013.

Bridges' confidence probably isn't misplaced, though.

Fans didn't get to see Jordan decline too much on the court. He had led the NBA in scoring for the third straight season by the time he retired for a second time at 34. Few remember his Washington Wizards run fondly, but he still played at a relatively high level given he was 38 in his first year with the team.

Jordan didn't have a career arc like that of Vince Carter or Paul Pierce, who eventually became role players by the time they were entering their twilight period.

Because of that, nobody saw a truly diminished version of His Airness on the hardwood.

If The Last Dance taught viewers one thing, it's that Jordan cannot turn down a challenge. He's probably en route to Bridges with a basketball and directions to the nearest court as we speak.