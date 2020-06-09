6 of the NBA's Most Surprising Playoff Stars of the Past Decade

5 of 6

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Flashbulb Performance: Game 2 of the 2015 NBA Finals

Matthew Dellavedova's reputation as the Stephen Curry Stopper was always hyperbolic, an overreaction to a moment in time that briefly, yet effectively, favored the former. That Delly was ever viewed as the antidote to Steph's offense, though, is an accomplishment in and of itself.

Kyrie Irving's left knee injury, suffered during the close to Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals, left the Cleveland Cavaliers with few options. Dellavedova went from a rotation mainstay who occasionally received big minutes to a backcourt lifeline playing, essentially, all the minutes. And, well, it didn't not work.

Dellavedova earned both praise and scorn for his aggressive—and some would allege dirty—defense on Curry. The Golden State 1-guard shot 5-of-23 from the floor, including 2-of-15 on threes, with Dellavedova on his case in Game 2. It didn't matter that said letdown proved to be an anomaly within that series. Dellavedova's reputation transformed to legend and took on a life of its own.

His heroics reached a fever pitch in Game 3.

Curry scored 27 points while shooting 7-of-13 on threes, but Dellavedova continued to play defense with a certain zesty ruthlessness. It didn't hurt that he dropped 20 points of his own or that he needed to be given an IV and treated at the Cleveland Clinic afterward, suggesting even further that he was literally giving his all.

As Yaron Weitzman wrote for SB Nation at the time:

"If you were to take an alien and show it the first three games of this series and then tell it that one of the point guards in this series was the league MVP, it'd assume you were talking about Dellavedova, not Curry.

"Curry started finding his rhythm a bit in the fourth quarter, but Dellavedova clearly made him uncomfortable earlier in the game. He definitely got under his skin. There were also the countless times he dove into the stands and onto the floor, as well as the numerous big shots he hit."

Time and context have sanded some of the luster off Dellavedova's 2015 postseason. The Golden State Warriors won the title, and he isn't, as it turns out, the Stephen Curry Stopper.

But his energy still contributed to prolonging the Cavs' hopes. They won Games 2 and 3, and even if only for a few days, even if only superficially, he helped make it feel like they stood a chance without Irving and Kevin Love.