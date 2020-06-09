B/R Staff: 5 of the Most Lopsided Draft-Day Trades in Modern NBA History

0 of 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Due to the time-sensitive nature of its structure and its unpredictability, draft day is one of the most exciting and critical times in the sports calendar. Kevin Costner even made a whole movie about it.

In the NBA, each team digs deep into the trenches of the war room with seemingly every possible outcome plotted and planned.

And yet, certain variables—a free-falling prospect, for example—can cause an otherwise level-headed front office executive to pull the trigger in dramatic fashion.

Who can forget the time Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge unsuccessfully offered four first-round picks for the right to draft Justise Winslow? If the Detroit Pistons or Charlotte Hornets had accepted, where would each franchise be now?



It only takes a moment to strike a deal that can strengthen or deplete the life of an NBA franchise. Many of those historic agreements have come on draft day, and these are some of the most significant ones in the modern NBA era.