Every NFL Team's Most Promising Building Block Entering 2020

Tim Warner/Getty Images

There are as many ways to build an NFL team as there are clubs in the league. You can focus on a high-powered offense or a stifling defense. Construct a punishing ground game or a potent passing attack.

But regardless of how you decide to proceed with construction, every squad needs building blocks. And whether a team won two games or 12 in 2019, each has at least one promising building block. Some have many more.

For the sake of this article, we defined a building block as a young, inexpensive player on their rookie deal—the sort of player who won't cripple a salary cap. Also, a "promising" building block has yet to realize their full potential, so we mostly stayed away from players who have been named to a Pro Bowl.