NFL Tweaks Onside Kick Rule Proposal; Can Only Be Used in Regulation, Is Untimed

The NFL provided teams with an updated list of guidelines about the proposed kickoff alternative rule, which could be voted on Thursday for potential implementation during the 2020 season.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network passed along the complete summary, which features an untimed 4th-and-15 opportunity that can only be used twice in regulation, not overtime:

                  

