NFL Tweaks Onside Kick Rule Proposal; Can Only Be Used in Regulation, Is Untimed

NFL Tweaks Onside Kick Rule Proposal; Can Only Be Used in Regulation, Is UntimedMay 27, 2020
The NFL provided teams with an updated list of guidelines about the proposed kickoff alternative rule, which could be voted on Thursday for potential implementation during the 2020 season.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network passed along the complete summary, which features an untimed 4th-and-15 opportunity that can only be used twice in regulation, not overtime:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Clubs received updated language on the proposed onside kick alternative that (as @AlbertBreer noted) clarifies it can only be used in regulation, not overtime, and is an untimed down. Also note the language on post-score penalties. Virtual meeting tomorrow. https://t.co/NWrbrazEuz
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Dolphins May Not Wait Long for Tua Time
Why the No. 5 overall pick could be starting for Miami come Week 1 👉