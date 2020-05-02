Video: 'The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Sets World Record with 1,104-Lb DeadlIft

Video: 'The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Sets World Record with 1,104-Lb DeadlIftMay 2, 2020
Icelandic weightlifter Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record Saturday with a 501-kilogram (1,104-pound) deadlift.
ESPN highlighted the record-breaking moment:
Bjornsson, whose nickname is Thor and played the character Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the smash-hit HBO series Game of Thrones, broke a mark set by Eddie "The Beast" Hall in July 2016.
The 31-year-old strongman competitor is the three-time defending champion of Europe's Strongest Man event. He also won the 2018 World's Strongest Man competition.
Bjornsson's accomplishment kicked off a day of "ESPN 8: The Ocho" programming, which features lesser-known sporting events, on ESPN.
