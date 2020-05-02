Video: 'The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Sets World Record with 1,104-Lb DeadlIft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2020

Actor Hafthor Bjornsson participates in the launch of Monster Energy's Reign Total Body Fuel at Greeley Square Park on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Icelandic weightlifter Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record Saturday with a 501-kilogram (1,104-pound) deadlift.

ESPN highlighted the record-breaking moment:

Bjornsson, whose nickname is Thor and played the character Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the smash-hit HBO series Game of Thrones, broke a mark set by Eddie "The Beast" Hall in July 2016.

The 31-year-old strongman competitor is the three-time defending champion of Europe's Strongest Man event. He also won the 2018 World's Strongest Man competition.

Bjornsson's accomplishment kicked off a day of "ESPN 8: The Ocho" programming, which features lesser-known sporting events, on ESPN.        

