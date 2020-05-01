Fantasy Football 2020: PPR Rankings and 5-Round Mock After 2020 NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Fantasy football never stops.

Not even when the rest of the sports world has been put on pause.

The 2020 NFL draft continued the offseason realignment of the fantasy football landscape, so now is a perfect time to update our 2020 point-per-reception rankings and run through a five-round mock draft using the mock draft simulator from FantasyPros.

Top 50 PPR Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

9. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

11. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

12. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

15. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

16. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

17. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

20. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

21. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

22. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

23. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

24. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

25. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

26. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

27. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

28. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

29. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

30. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

31. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

32. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

33. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

34. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

36. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

37. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

38. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

39. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

40. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

41. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

42. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

43. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

44. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

45. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

46. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

47. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

48. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

49. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

50. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Five-Round Mock Draft

Round 1



1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

9. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

10. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

12. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

It's always fun when the mock draft opens with a stunner. Last summer, no one would've raised an eyebrow at Saquon Barkley going over Christian McCaffrey. Now, it will be the talking point of your league until proved otherwise.

This seems a bit aggressive for Derrick Henry, who went berserk down the stretch but wasn't really regarded as a top-shelf talent before that. It also predicts a smooth transition for DeAndre Hopkins, who could even prove underrated if he quickly develops chemistry with Kyler Murray.

Since Green Bay let another draft go by without a major investment at receiver—or in this case, none at all—Davante Adams should continue hogging Aaron Rodgers' targets.

Round 2

13. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

14. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

15. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

16. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

18. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

19. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

20. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

21. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

22. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

23. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

24. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

This round is surprisingly running back-heavy, and almost all of them are fascinating.

How will Austin Ekeler look with Melvin Gordon out of the picture? Can Kenyan Drake keep the good times rolling in his first full season with the Cardinals? Will Leonard Fournette even still be in Jacksonville? How will the transition process treat Todd Gurley in Atlanta and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Kansas City?

Lower down the round, Chris Godwin is the first of Tom Brady's new receivers to come off the board. Mike Evans shouldn't make it out of the round.

Round 3

25. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

26. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

27. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

28. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

29. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

30. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

31. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

32. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

33. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

34. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

35. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

36. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

It's always interesting to see how a draft reacts to a position's first player coming off the board.

Here, Travis Kelce gets the nod as TE1, and Lamar Jackson is up next at QB1. Then, the top tiers are immediately cleared out: George Kittle as TE2, Patrick Mahomes as QB2. Neither position is heard from again for the remainder of the round.

Le'Veon Bell's outlook is fuzzy after an up-and-down debut with the Jets, but at this price, he's worth it. He still managed 1,250 scrimmage yards last season, and he'll run behind a better offensive line this time around.

Round 4

37. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

38. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

39. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

40. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

41. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

42. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

43. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

44. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

45. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

46. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

47. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

48. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Keenan Allen has been a constant among fantasy's elite receivers. He cleared 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons and had 100-plus catches in two of them (and 97 in the other).

But the Chargers' move away from Philip Rivers could cost Allen his WR1 status. Whether Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert is under center, L.A.'s passing attack could lose both volume and efficiency.

Melvin Gordon could be fascinating in Denver, and he has RB1 potential if he's getting consistent carries. DeVante Parker might lose volume in a better-balanced Miami offense, but he can still outperform this price, and he just might share the field with Tua Tagovailoa at some point next season.

Round 5

49. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

50. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

51. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

52. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

53. James White, RB, New England Patriots

54. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

55. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

56. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

57. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

58. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

59. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

60. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

Stefon Diggs' move to Buffalo was bad for most involved in fantasy stocks, save for a slight bump for Josh Allen's. The Bills run as much as possible, and when they air it out, Diggs is competing for touches with John Brown and Cole Beasley.

James White was Tom Brady's safety valve. Since we aren't sure who's quarterbacking the Patriots, we can't say for certain whether they'll view White the same.

A healthy A.J. Green looks awfully tempting in this range, and he's a big value if Joe Burrow gets up to speed quickly. Houston presumably acquired David Johnson for a reason. If he's healthy and has more in the tank than he showed last season, he'll have enough volume to deliver RB2 returns with an RB1 upside.