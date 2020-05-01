Fantasy Football 2020: PPR Rankings and 5-Round Mock After 2020 NFL Draft

Fantasy Football 2020: PPR Rankings and 5-Round Mock After 2020 NFL DraftMay 1, 2020
Fantasy football never stops.
Not even when the rest of the sports world has been put on pause.
The 2020 NFL draft continued the offseason realignment of the fantasy football landscape, so now is a perfect time to update our 2020 point-per-reception rankings and run through a five-round mock draft using the mock draft simulator from FantasyPros.
Top 50 PPR Rankings
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
9. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
11. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
12. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
14. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
16. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
17. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
20. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
21. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
22. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
23. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
24. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
25. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
26. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
27. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
28. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
29. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
30. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
31. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
32. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
33. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
34. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets
35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
37. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
38. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
39. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
40. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
41. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
42. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
43. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
44. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
45. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
46. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
47. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
48. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
49. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
50. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Five-Round Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
7. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
9. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
10. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
12. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
It's always fun when the mock draft opens with a stunner. Last summer, no one would've raised an eyebrow at Saquon Barkley going over Christian McCaffrey. Now, it will be the talking point of your league until proved otherwise.
This seems a bit aggressive for Derrick Henry, who went berserk down the stretch but wasn't really regarded as a top-shelf talent before that. It also predicts a smooth transition for DeAndre Hopkins, who could even prove underrated if he quickly develops chemistry with Kyler Murray.
Since Green Bay let another draft go by without a major investment at receiver—or in this case, none at all—Davante Adams should continue hogging Aaron Rodgers' targets.
Round 2
13. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
14. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
15. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
16. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
18. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
19. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
20. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
21. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
23. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
24. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
This round is surprisingly running back-heavy, and almost all of them are fascinating.
How will Austin Ekeler look with Melvin Gordon out of the picture? Can Kenyan Drake keep the good times rolling in his first full season with the Cardinals? Will Leonard Fournette even still be in Jacksonville? How will the transition process treat Todd Gurley in Atlanta and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Kansas City?
Lower down the round, Chris Godwin is the first of Tom Brady's new receivers to come off the board. Mike Evans shouldn't make it out of the round.
Round 3
25. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
26. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
27. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
28. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
29. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
30. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets
31. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
32. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
34. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
35. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
36. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
It's always interesting to see how a draft reacts to a position's first player coming off the board.
Here, Travis Kelce gets the nod as TE1, and Lamar Jackson is up next at QB1. Then, the top tiers are immediately cleared out: George Kittle as TE2, Patrick Mahomes as QB2. Neither position is heard from again for the remainder of the round.
Le'Veon Bell's outlook is fuzzy after an up-and-down debut with the Jets, but at this price, he's worth it. He still managed 1,250 scrimmage yards last season, and he'll run behind a better offensive line this time around.
Round 4
37. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
38. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
39. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
40. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
41. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
42. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
43. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
44. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
45. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
46. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
47. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
48. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Keenan Allen has been a constant among fantasy's elite receivers. He cleared 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons and had 100-plus catches in two of them (and 97 in the other).
But the Chargers' move away from Philip Rivers could cost Allen his WR1 status. Whether Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert is under center, L.A.'s passing attack could lose both volume and efficiency.
Melvin Gordon could be fascinating in Denver, and he has RB1 potential if he's getting consistent carries. DeVante Parker might lose volume in a better-balanced Miami offense, but he can still outperform this price, and he just might share the field with Tua Tagovailoa at some point next season.
Round 5
49. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
50. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
51. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
52. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
53. James White, RB, New England Patriots
54. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
55. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
56. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
57. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
58. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
59. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
60. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
Stefon Diggs' move to Buffalo was bad for most involved in fantasy stocks, save for a slight bump for Josh Allen's. The Bills run as much as possible, and when they air it out, Diggs is competing for touches with John Brown and Cole Beasley.
James White was Tom Brady's safety valve. Since we aren't sure who's quarterbacking the Patriots, we can't say for certain whether they'll view White the same.
A healthy A.J. Green looks awfully tempting in this range, and he's a big value if Joe Burrow gets up to speed quickly. Houston presumably acquired David Johnson for a reason. If he's healthy and has more in the tank than he showed last season, he'll have enough volume to deliver RB2 returns with an RB1 upside.
Projecting Every 1st-Rounder's Year 1 Impact
B/R looks at how productive each team's first-round pick will be ➡️