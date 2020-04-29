Gareon Conley's 5th-Year Contract Option Reportedly Declined by Texans

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley (22) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 41-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Houston Texans will not exercise the fifth-year option on cornerback Gareon Conley, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Conley was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft but was traded to Houston last October ahead of the midseason deadline in exchange for a third-round pick. He appeared in eight games following the trade, starting six.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Titans Signing Veteran CB

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Titans Signing Veteran CB

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Telvin Smith Arrested

    Former Jags LB has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Telvin Smith Arrested

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Favre Thinks Rodgers Might Leave

    Packers legend thinks Aaron Rodgers will finish his career ‘somewhere else’: ‘That’s my gut’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Favre Thinks Rodgers Might Leave

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Roger Goodell Voluntarily Working for Free During COVID-19

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Roger Goodell Voluntarily Working for Free During COVID-19

    Sports Radio 610 AM
    via Sports Radio 610 AM