Gareon Conley's 5th-Year Contract Option Reportedly Declined by Texans

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Houston Texans will not exercise the fifth-year option on cornerback Gareon Conley, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Conley was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft but was traded to Houston last October ahead of the midseason deadline in exchange for a third-round pick. He appeared in eight games following the trade, starting six.

