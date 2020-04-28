4 More Workers at Raiders' Allegiant Stadium Test Positive for Coronavirus

John Locher/Associated Press

Four more people working on the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium construction project have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Mortenson-McCarthy (h/t Kaitlyn Olvera of 8NewsNow.com), bringing the total number of workers who have tested positive up to seven.

Martenson-McCarthy, a contracting corporation running the project, noted the following in its statement:

"Since the onset of COVID-19, more than 4,000 craft workers and various trade partners and vendors have been on site and the project has experienced a total of seven confirmed positive cases to date.

"All cases were limited in contact with others on site pursuant to strict social distancing protocols in place. We continue to collaborate with local labor groups and take immediate precautions to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission."

The statement added that the company was instituting additional safety measures as of April 20.

Those include required face coverings for all workers and visitors, an "on-site permit process for project partners that details additional controls and safeguards for work completed on site," increased compliance monitoring of the safety measures put in place and certain projects being moved to night shifts.

The $2.5 billion stadium is scheduled to open this summer, though Vincent Bonsignore of the

Before signing their final lease with the Oakland Coliseum last offseason, the Raiders investigated options that included playing games in Salt Lake City, Phoenix and San Diego, and it is realistic to think that all of those options could be resurrected. A person close to the situation, however, indicated that scenario remains the most unlikely and would only be triggered in an absolute worst-case scenario."