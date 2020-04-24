Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, WWE Stars Play in Facebook Valorant Tourney for Charity

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE superstars got together for the second edition of the #PlayApartTogether Tournament on Thursday, which is a weekly video game series involving professional athletes and celebrities playing for charity directed toward COVID-19 relief.

The tourney is part of the World Health Organization's #PlayApartTogether movement.

Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, Aleister Black and Adam Cole all took part. Professional tennis player Taylor Fritz was involved too. A $25,000 donation was on the line as the WWE superstars faced off against two teams of professionals in Valorant.

WWE was one of four teams in a double-elimination tournament that also included Team Dipset, Team Professionals and Team Gen. G. WWE lost in the first round to Team Dipset 13-2 before falling in the consolation bracket to Gen. G 13-0.

Team Professionals won the title and the charity cash after running the table with two wins over Gen. G (both by 13-7 scores) and Team Dipset once (13-1). The Gen. G games were played in the first and championship rounds.

Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau recently won a Fortnite tournament, defeating professional Tinaraes in the finals to earn the $25,000 for COVID-19 relief.

The series will continue Thursday evenings.