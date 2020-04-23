Report: Jerry Jones Told Cowboys Scouts Not to Disturb Him During 2020 NFL Draft

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

With NFL personnel conducting this year's NFL draft remotely, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the team's scouting department "not to disturb him" during the event, according to Matt Mosley of PressBox DFW.

CBSSports' Jeff Kerr alluded to what could be a problem for the team with Jones set to be alone throughout the draft: "Jones will not have his son, Stephen, beside him when the Cowboys pick at No. 17 (or for any other picks). ... They'll communicate virtually, but it's yet to be seen if that setup will work if the perceived need develops to try and talk Jerry out of something."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.